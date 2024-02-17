Every winner from 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend events

The stars were out in Indianapolis on Saturday.
With Friday's events in the rear-view mirror, Saturday brought the most anticipated competitions of the annual festivities.
The night included Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu in a 3-point showdown.
Here's a rundown of the winners from Saturday's events:
NBA Skills Challenge winner 2024
The Skills Challenge pitted the Pacers (Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner), No. 1 picks (Victor Wembanyama, Anthony Edwards, Paolo Banchero) and All Stars (Scottie Barnes, Tyrese Maxey, Trae Young).
Indiana's three players emerged victorious.
NBA 3-point contest winner 2024
The eight participants in 2024 were:
- Malik Beasley, Milwaukee Bucks
- Jalen Brunson, New York Knicks
- Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers
- Damian Lillard, Milwaukee Bucks
- Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz
- Donovan Mitchell, Cleveland Cavaliers
- Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
- Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks
Lillard came out on top for the second year in a row.
Steph Curry vs. Sabrina Ionescu winner 2024
TBD.
NBA dunk contest winner 2024
TBD.