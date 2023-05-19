NBA Twitter Has Mixed Reactions to Reported Possible All-Star Game Change

NBA Twitter has mixed reactions to reported possible ASG change originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
There could be changes coming to the NBA All-Star Game format.
The Athletic's Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov reported on Friday, citing sources, that the NBA is considering going back to an Eastern versus Western Conference All-Star Game format to replace the player draft.
The report adds that the league and NBPA "agreed in recent months to have talks about increased competitiveness in the All-Star Game as part of a new collective bargaining agreement" and that changes could go into effect for next season's All-Star Game in Indianapolis.
The All-Star Game featured an East-West format since the event debuted in 1951 up until 2017. The 2018 All-Star Game saw the introduction of the player draft, where the top fan-vote-getter from each conference picked their own team from the pool of All-Stars. The draft was initially held weeks in advance, but this year it took place the same night as the All-Star Game.
A potential return to the traditional East-West format sparked mixed reactions among fans. Some were excited and had feelings of nostalgia.
There were even suggestions to make the game determine home-court advantage in the Finals, similar to what MLB used to do.
Others, however, are skeptical that the possible tweak will lead to an improved game.