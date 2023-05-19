NBA All-Star Game

NBA Twitter Has Mixed Reactions to Reported Possible All-Star Game Change

The NBA reportedly is considering changing the All-Star Game format

By Eric Mullin

Getty Images

NBA Twitter has mixed reactions to reported possible ASG change originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There could be changes coming to the NBA All-Star Game format.

The Athletic's Shams Charania and Mike Vorkunov reported on Friday, citing sources, that the NBA is considering going back to an Eastern versus Western Conference All-Star Game format to replace the player draft.

The report adds that the league and NBPA "agreed in recent months to have talks about increased competitiveness in the All-Star Game as part of a new collective bargaining agreement" and that changes could go into effect for next season's All-Star Game in Indianapolis.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

The All-Star Game featured an East-West format since the event debuted in 1951 up until 2017. The 2018 All-Star Game saw the introduction of the player draft, where the top fan-vote-getter from each conference picked their own team from the pool of All-Stars. The draft was initially held weeks in advance, but this year it took place the same night as the All-Star Game.

A potential return to the traditional East-West format sparked mixed reactions among fans. Some were excited and had feelings of nostalgia.

Sports

NCAA

University of Louisiana-Lafayette Champion Water-Skier Dies ‘Suddenly' at 18

NFL Great, Actor and Activist Jim Brown Dies at 87

There were even suggestions to make the game determine home-court advantage in the Finals, similar to what MLB used to do.

Others, however, are skeptical that the possible tweak will lead to an improved game.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBA All-Star GameNBA
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our News Standards Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us