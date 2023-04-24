NBA Playoffs

NBA Twitter Erupts as Jimmy Butler's 56 Points Power Heat to Thrilling Comeback Win Over Bucks

Butler almost single-handedly outscored the Bucks in the fourth quarter

By Eric Mullin

Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

NBA Twitter erupts as Jimmy Butler's 56 powers Heat past Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Jimmy. Butler.

The Heat forward put together one of the greatest individual performances in NBA playoff history on Monday night to put No. 8-seeded Miami on the brink of an unbelievable first-round upset.

A franchise playoff record 56 points from Butler led a 119-114 comeback win over the No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks in Miami, pushing the Heat's series lead to 3-1 over the 2021 NBA champions.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Butler checked into the game at the 8:11 mark of the fourth quarter with the Heat trailing 98-87. He then powered a 29-11 run with 18 points as Miami stunningly seized control of the game with a seven-point lead inside the final minute.

Sports

NBA

NBA Playoffs: How Many Times Has a No. 8 Seed Upset a No. 1 Seed?

NBA

Lakers' Game 4 Rally Towel Vs. Grizzlies Includes Hilarious Addition

Butler almost single-handedly outscored the Bucks in the fourth quarter (25-21). His 56 points, on 19-for-28 shooting, are tied for the fourth-most in NBA playoff history behind Michael Jordan's 63, Elgin Baylor's 61 and Donovan Mitchell's 57. And he did it against the No. 1 overall seed.

The mesmerizing performance had NBA Twitter in awe:

They don't call him Jimmy Buckets for nothing.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NBA PlayoffsNBAMiami HeatMilwaukee BucksJimmy Butler
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us