NBA Fans Clown Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert for Early Playoff Exits

Twitter clowns Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert for early playoff exits

The Utah Jazz acquired a combined seven first-round picks, three picks swaps and a long list of players headlined by Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler in trades for franchise cornerstones Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

And in their first seasons outside of Utah, Mitchell and Gobert combined for...two playoff wins.

One night after Gobert's Minnesota Timberwolves were bounced from the playoffs in five games, Donovan Mitchell's Cleveland Cavaliers suffered the same fate. The No. 4 Cavs once again looked overmatched in a 106-95 loss to the No. 5 New York Knicks in Cleveland.

It was a particularly rough first-round series for Mitchell, whose scoring effectiveness just wasn't the same following his 38-point showing in Game 1. Over the final three games of the series, which were all Cleveland losses, Mitchell averaged 20.3 points, 5.0 assists and 5.0 turnovers on 25-for-63 shooting from the field (39.6%) and 5-for-24 from 3 (20.8%) while attempting just eight total free throws.

Mitchell and Gobert have now each failed to advance beyond the first round of the playoffs in four of the past five seasons. And to no surprise, NBA Twitter roasted the two ex-Jazz teammates for their early playoff exits.

Gobert and Mitchell seeing each other in Cancun after both being eliminated in the first round pic.twitter.com/A7YtD8bLfX — Micah Sharon (@MicahSharon2013) April 23, 2023

Donovan Mitchell Rudy Gobert



🤝🏽



Winning 1 playoff game — Jobes! (@jobes44) April 27, 2023

Ranking of the most impactful/best Mitchell in the Knicks-Cavs series:



1. Mitchell Robinson

2. Donovan Mitchell — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) April 27, 2023

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert meeting back up at their usual spot in Cancún for Cinco De Mayopic.twitter.com/upxWI7bk5E — Regrettably Sixers Matt (@PanasonicDX4500) April 27, 2023

Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert every First Round 🤦🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/NfQB6vvH1J — Jaystick (@Jaystick9) April 27, 2023

turns out you did have to split up Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert for them to fully reach their playoff disappointment potential — Fastbreak Breakfast (@fastbreakbreak) April 27, 2023

Quin Snyder is on the verge of lasting longer in the playoffs than both Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. What a time. — 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐮𝐬𝐬𝐨 (@FlyByKnite) April 27, 2023

Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell went 2-8 combined in these Playoffs. pic.twitter.com/8zuzNW28WG — 🎶𝙇𝙖𝙪𝙧𝙞’𝙨 𝙁𝙞𝙣𝙣𝙞𝙨𝙝 𝘼𝙧𝙢𝙮🇫🇮 (@FreezingJazz) April 27, 2023

Mitchell and Gobert both lost in 5 games. pic.twitter.com/OO8R8sEbmI — Jazz For 3 (@JazzForThree) April 27, 2023