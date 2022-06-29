NBA Free Agency 2022: Ranking the Biggest Sleepers, Potential Bargains

NBA free agency: Ranking the biggest sleepers, potential bargains originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Everyone wants to make a splash in NBA free agency, but titles are often won with value additions.

Not every free agent is going to command a max contract, and there’s still value to be found in the next tier of players.

Otto Porter Jr., Bobby Portis and Danny Green are all recent examples of free agents who contributed to championships after signing for less money.

So, which free agents could swing the 2022-23 season by signing for a bargain contract? Here’s a look at 10 potential sleepers for unrestricted free agency, which begins on Thursday at 6 p.m. ET:

Tyus Jones, Memphis Grizzlies

After a strong 2021-22 season, Jones might’ve outplayed the “sleeper” tag. He averaged a career-high 8.7 points per game as Ja Morant’s backup, adding 4.4 assists and steady defense for his size (6-foot, 196 pounds).

Jones, 26, already has seven years of NBA experience with the Grizzlies and Timberwolves, primarily serving as a backup floor general. He may be ready to take on a starting job with an upstart team – but if a contending team can sign him as a backup, he’ll immediately elevate whatever bench unit he joins.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers’ three-year extension with Ivica Zubac signaled that they are ready to let Hartenstein walk as an unrestricted free agent. The 24-year-old big man found his place in the NBA with Los Angeles last season, averaging 8.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 17.9 minutes per game off the bench.

Hartenstein’s best basketball is ahead of him, as he’s just now figuring out the NBA. He played for three teams in his first three seasons before joining the Clippers. With some more experience, the 7-footer could develop into a starting-caliber player – and he likely isn’t going to get a massive payday this summer.

Gary Payton II, Golden State Warriors

Fresh off an NBA Finals victory, Payton is hitting the open market at the perfect time. The 29-year-old Payton has played for four teams in his six NBA seasons, but he has clearly found his role as a 3-and-D wing. He averaged 7.1 points on 35.8% shooting from deep last season and was a key cog in slowing down the Celtics in the Finals.

Now, Payton has a decision to make: run it back with the Warriors, or leave for potentially more money? Sticking with the known quantity in Golden State makes sense if he’s comfortable there, but if he wants to expand his role it wouldn’t be surprising to see him leave the Bay.

T.J. Warren, Indiana Pacers

While the first three options seem like sure things, Warren is a total wild card. His talent isn’t a question; it just comes down to health. Warren, 28, didn’t play last season and played just four games the previous season due to left foot ailments. For a 6-foot-8 wing scorer, that’s a scary injury to come back from and be the same player.

Prior to the injury, Warren was one of the more efficient scorers in the league. He averaged a career-best 19.8 points on 53.6% shooting and 40.3% from 3 in 2019-20, including a memorable 53-point game in the NBA bubble. Warren will be a bargain if he’s healthy, but that’s a massive “if.”

Kyle Anderson, Memphis Grizzlies

The man known as “Slo Mo” has played multiple roles in the NBA, so he’s prepared to join any team as a free agent. Anderson, 28, was a reserve for the Grizzlies last season after starting the year prior – and he’s thrived in both roles. At 6-foot-9, Anderson can pass the ball like a guard but defend like a forward.

Memphis might be the best place for Anderson if he gets the salary he wants, but any contender would be lucky to add him. His unselfishness is part of what made the Grizzlies’ bench so effective last season. Even though he often moves at a snail's pace, Anderson can fit in with almost any player.

Chris Boucher, Toronto Raptors

Boucher played limited minutes in his first few seasons with the Raptors before developing into a solid rotation piece. The 6-foot-9 big man’s best season came in 2020-21, when he averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks while shooting 38.3% from deep.

He was buried on the bench more last season after the Raptors added Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa, so he could sign a real value deal this summer. It doesn’t seem like he’ll be back in Toronto, so this could be a player that contenders look to add.

Jevon Carter, Milwaukee Bucks

For some unknown reason, Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer benched Carter in favor of George Hill and Grayson Allen in the playoffs. The Bucks lost to the Celtics in the second round, and now Carter can leave for a bigger role. He provides tough on-ball defense and capable 3-point shooting (38.3% for his career) – and he’s only 26 years old.

In his free agency, Carter should prioritize finding a defined role – something he hasn’t really had in the NBA. He’s always played well in limited action for the Grizzlies, Suns, Nets and Bucks, it just feels like he could be a lead guard off the bench (similar to Tyus Jones).

Victor Oladipo, Miami Heat

Oladipo, 30, isn’t the All-Star player that he once was with the Pacers. But that doesn’t mean he’s incapable of being a useful asset. The 6-foot-4 guard showed flashes of his old self with the Heat, particularly later in the season. In 15 playoff games, Oladipo averaged 10.6 points and played solid defense.

The big contract won’t be there for Oladipo this summer. He’s going to get paid like the role player that he now is. If he’s the capable player that he was in the 2022 playoffs, you’ll get what you pay for. And on the off chance that he returns to All-Star form – again, this is a very off chance – then you have an incredible value.

Joe Ingles, Portland Trail Blazers

This is a shot in the dark that could pay off. Ingles, 34, suffered a torn ACL in January and likely won’t return until mid-season. At this stage of his career, Ingles is a crafty veteran who moves the ball well and can shoot it from deep. The fear is that he’ll never be the same player after such a major injury.

Due to the injury and his age, Ingles probably won’t get much of a payday this summer. He could end up back in Portland or Utah where he’s comfortable, or he could take a chance and sign with a championship-level team for cheap. But if he regains pre-injury by the postseason, Ingles could be a deep sleeper.

Jalen Smith, Indiana Pacers

Two years after he was a top-10 draft pick, Smith is already an unrestricted free agent. The Suns declined his third-year option – a rarity in today’s NBA – and then traded him to the Pacers. With Indiana, Smith showed flashes of why Phoenix liked him coming out of Maryland. The 6-foot-10 big man averaged 13.4 points and 7.6 rebounds in 22 games after being dealt.

While the Pacers were rebuilding, Smith did show that he can play in the NBA. Now, the question becomes if he can play for a contending team, which he wasn’t able to do during the Suns’ Finals run in 2021. He could be worth a flier for a team needing an extra big man.