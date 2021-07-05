NBA Finals 2021: Here's How to Watch

How Fans Can Watch the NBA Finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It's a month later than we're normally used to, but the NBA Finals have arrived.

After a conference finals round filled with injuries and missing stars, the final two teams left standing are the West's No. 2-seeded Phoenix Suns and the East's No. 3-seeded Milwaukee Bucks.

This is the Bucks' first Finals appearance since 1974 (Milwaukee’s only title came in 1970) while the Suns are back competing for a title for the first time since losing in six games to the 1992-93 Chicago Bulls.

The NBA Finals will not feature LeBron James or Stephen Curry for the first time in a decade, but the Suns-Bucks matchup offers some other big names the opportunity to win their first Larry O'Brien Trophy.

Chris Paul will be making his first Finals appearance in Year 16 of his Hall of Fame career. He was traded to Phoenix last offseason and immediately provided Devin Booker and a young Suns roster with a much-needed jolt of experience, leadership and MVP-level play. If Paul is able to complete this title run, it will further solidify his legacy as an all-time great at the point guard position.

Giannis Antetokounmpo also has the opportunity to claim his first NBA title in his eight-year career. But his status for the start of the series is up in the air as he recovers from a hyperextended knee, which caused him to miss the final two games of the East finals.

So who will be able to come out on top and claim this year's NBA title?

Here is the series schedule and how to watch the Finals:

No. 2 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 3 Milwaukee Bucks

Game 1: Tuesday, July 6, Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m. ET (ABC)

Game 2: Thursday, July 8, Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m. (ABC)

Game 3: Sunday, July 11, Phoenix at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. (ABC)

Game 4: Wednesday, July 14, Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. (ABC)

*Game 5: Saturday, July 17, Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m. (ABC)

*Game 6: Tuesday, July 20, Phoenix at Milwaukee, 9 p.m. (ABC)

*Game 7: Thursday, July 22, Milwaukee at Phoenix, 9 p.m. (ABC)

*If necessary

Who is favored to win the 2021 NBA Finals?

Here’s a full look at the current 2021 NBA championship odds, per our partner, PointsBet:

Phoenix Suns, -200

Milwaukee Bucks, +170

Who is favored to win Finals MVP?

Chris Paul, +160

Devin Booker, +250

Giannis Antetokounmpo, +450

Khris Middleton, +450

Editor's note: All odds are provided by NBC Sports partner, PointsBet. PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.