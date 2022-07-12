NBA Approves Harsher Penalty for ‘Transition Take Foul' Starting Next Season

NBA approves harsher penalty for 'transition take foul' originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The NBA has seen enough of intentional fouls to stop fast breaks.

Starting with the 2022-23 NBA season, there will be a harsher penalty for team that commit "transition take fouls," the league announced on Tuesday.

The NBA Board of Governors today approved a change to the playing rules that will impose a heightened penalty when a defensive player commits a “transition take foul”and approved the adoption of the NBA Play-In Tournament on a full-time basis. pic.twitter.com/zeEDP4JEp5 — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) July 13, 2022

The take foul has become more common in recent years as a way to stop another team from getting an easy transition basket. Instead of it counting as a normal foul, the offensive team will now be awarded with one free throw and possession. The free throw can be attempted by any player on the floor, similar to a technical foul.

There is one exception to the rule, however. Teams can commit take fouls in the final two minutes of the fourth quarter and overtime without triggering the new, increased penalty.

In the same press release, the league announced that the NBA Play-In Tournament will return on a permanent basis moving forward. Those games next season are set to take place from April 11 to 14, with the playoffs beginning on April 15.