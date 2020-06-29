Nationals' Zimmerman, Ross to Skip 2020 Season

Longtime Washington Nationals infielder Ryan Zimmerman and teammate Joe Ross have decided not to play this season.

General manager Mike Rizzo said Zimmerman and Ross opted out “for the personal health and safety of themselves and their loved ones,” adding the team supports their decisions.

Zimmerman said in a statement his family situation factored into his decision. His mother is at high risk for complications from the coronavirus because she has multiple sclerosis, and he has three young children, including a newborn. He told The Associated Press last week he was still undecided on whether to play.

As part of his announcement, the 35-year-old Zimmerman said he’s not retiring.

Ross is a 27-year-old right-hander with five years of major league experience, all with Washington.