Nationals Unveil Championship Ring Design, Complete With Baby Shark

The Washington Nationals unveiled their 2019 World Series Championship rings on Sunday, giving a first look at the jewel-encrusted memento of the season's most thrilling and bonding moments.

Even Baby Shark got their place of honor.

The face of the ring shows a curly W made of rubies, laid in 108 diamonds that represent the team's 105 regular and postseason wins, one world series championship and two more to represent how the team's duality of franchise history (The Nationals were previously known as the Expos and moved from Montreal, Canada, in 2005).

Each team member will get their name and number emblazoned on one side. On the other, there's the Commissioner's trophy and the famous phrase, "fight finished."

The back of the ring shows Dave Martinez's war cry: "Go 1-0 Everyday."

And for many fans, the piece de resistance: Baby Shark engraved on the inside of the ring, wearing a Nats shirt, in honor of Gerardo Parra's walkup song that became a sort of unofficial anthem for the fight to the end.

The Washington Nationals changed their plans for their virtual World Series ring ceremony after players decided they would rather wait until they could reunite in person to receive their new jewelry.

The Nationals had announced they were going to give out the rings during a show broadcast on television and online — an unprecedented approach brought about by the coronavirus pandemic. They still plan to unveil the design of the ring Sunday and go ahead with a fundraiser for two food banks and the showing of a documentary about Washington’s 2019 season.

The Nationals consulted some team leaders before moving forward with the virtual ring ceremony.

“When team leaders discussed the plan this week with the players, the players collectively decided they would prefer to receive their rings when the team could be physically reunited. We support that decision,” the team said in a statement.

The show was planned for Sunday because of the date's significance in last year's title run. A year ago, Washington went into that day with a 19-31 record before starting a turnaround that led to the franchise’s first World Series appearance and championship.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports