‘Protecting Our People': Nationals' Manager Helped Fans Flee After Shooting

Washington Nationals Manager Davey Martinez helped fans take cover as gunshots rang out Saturday just outside the ballpark, wounding three people and prompting the suspension of the game during the sixth inning.

Fighting tears at one point, Martinez spoke at a pre-game news conference Sunday about the scary scene at Nationals Park Saturday night. He described guiding Nats’ players’ families and then fans into the dugout and then the tunnel.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

“My job was to get the players safe, first and foremost, get everybody off the field, and then I started worrying about their families and tried as best I could to get them down to the players as quickly as we possibly can. Then also I started working on the fans as well,” he said. “... They were smashing in our dugout, and I wanted to get them safe as well. I thought it was important to get them in. We got them to the tunnel. We got them in safely."

“For me it was just about protecting our people, our own, and I tried to do the best I could to stay calm,” Martinez continued.

One woman attending the game and two men involved in the shooting were wounded when people in two cars exchanged gunfire at about 9:30 p.m. at South Capitol and O streets SW, just west of the ballpark. The shots echoed through the stadium and caused panic. Many ducked for cover in dugouts, behind seats and in bathrooms.

Fans ducked for cover after hearing gunfire ring out just steps away from Nationals Park. News4's Darcy Spencer reports.

Martinez grew emotional on Sunday as he spoke about his love for D.C.

“I love this city. This city’s my home. It can get crazy. We all know that. We all want to feel safe. I can tell you that inside this ballpark we feel safer than ever. We care about each other. We really do. We don’t want anybody getting hurt,” he said.

The game suspended on Saturday was set to resume Sunday at 1:05 p.m. and be completed as a nine-inning regulation game. The regularly scheduled game was set to follow within 45 minutes. Tickets and parking passes for the regularly scheduled game can be used for admission to both games.

Reminder:



Tickets and parking passes from today's regularly scheduled game will be good for admission to both games this afternoon. https://t.co/sfHf0bMX7g — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2021

Davey Martinez said it best—our fans are our family.



Thank you. pic.twitter.com/V6BJZPmQdr — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 18, 2021

Martinez offered his prayers to the baseball fan who was shot. He said he and his players felt calm Sunday and were ready to play.

“They want to get back to some kind of normalcy today and play baseball. That’s why we’re all there,” he said.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.