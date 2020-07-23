baseball

Nationals' Juan Soto Has COVID-19, Will Miss Opening Day

By NBC Washington Staff and Associated Press

Nationals player Juan Soto
Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals in action against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at Nationals Park on July 18, 2020 in D.C.

Washington Nationals star outfielder Juan Soto tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Opening Day in D.C. Thursday.

General Manager Mike Rizzo shared the news Thursday afternoon.

Soto was not listed on the team's 30-man roster that the Nats put out in a tweet.

Soto and player Howie Kendrick previously missed two weeks of workouts earlier this month. 

While the Nationals never explicitly announced why Soto and Kendrick were absent for the ramp-up, there is a city rule mandating that anyone coming into contact with someone who had the coronavirus needed to self-quarantine for 14 days.

“I just feel back at home, back with my team,” Soto said when his teammates welcomed him back in the home clubhouse at Nationals Park. He said it was uncomfortable to be stuck at home — an apartment he called too small to swing a bat — while seeing everyone else around the majors getting ready for the season. 

It was tough for me, because I wanted to be back so bad,” he said. “But I got through all that and now we’re back.” 

In April, Soto posted a video to Twitter asking fans to take care to avoid contracting the virus. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

baseballMLBwashington nationalsNationalsJuan Soto
