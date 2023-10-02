Nationals, District reach deal for updates to ballpark, including a new scoreboard

The owners of the Washington Nationals and the D.C. mayor's administration have reached a deal to spend millions of taxpayer dollars for updates to Nationals Park, including a new scoreboard. The team says the improvements are necessary.

D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson, who said he supported the deal, said the costs will be "somewhere around" $20 million to $22 million.

A spokesperson for Events DC, the government agency that runs the ballpark, confirmed a deal has been reached but would not provide details or confirm the cost. However, a spokesperson pushed back at Mendelson’s claim about the price tag.

In a statement, Events DC responded: "Events DC negotiates with the Washington Nationals annually regarding capital improvements at the ballpark as part of our lease agreement obligations. These discussions and agreements are part of the regular business between a lessor and a lessee. Events DC has agreed to some of the team's requirements for the 2024 lease year, which includes the scoreboard."

However, Mayor Muriel Bowser declined any comment when asked if the deal had been finalized and whether she supported spending millions to improve the ballpark.

The District owns Nationals Park and is responsible for its maintenance. The ballpark is now 15 years old.