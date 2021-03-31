Nationals Are Contact Tracing on Positive Coronavirus Test Ahead of Opening Day

Nats are contact tracing after positive COVID-19 test originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Just one day before the Nationals kick off their 2021 season against the New York Mets, general manager Mike Rizzo announced that a player has tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive case came from tests conducted on Monday and the team received results Wednesday morning. Since the player traveled on a team charter Monday evening, five people within the organization have had to quarantine (four players, one staff member).

Rizzo confirmed the positive test and subsequent contact tracing will have an impact on the Opening Day roster, as the four players in quarantine are indeed out for the first game against New York. The game, however, is still expected to be played as scheduled before a crowd of 5,000 fans at Nationals Park.

First pitch for the Nationals' season opener against the Mets is set for 7:09 p.m. Thursday night. Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom are the probable starters for the game.