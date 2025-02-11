NASCAR qualifying explained: Here's how drivers can make the Daytona 500 in 2025

The Daytona 500 has NASCAR’s most unique — and complicated — qualifying format.

And it got more convoluted this year with the largest number of entrants in a decade and a new rule that could add a 41st driver to the 40-car field.

There are 36 guys already locked into Sunday’s 500-mile race because their teams own charters, which guarantee them entry into every race on the Cup Series schedule. The remaining four spots are filled by non-chartered cars, often referred to as “open teams."

There are nine drivers — the most since 2015 — vying for those spots: Anthony Alfredo, Justin Allgaier, Helio Castroneves, Jimmie Johnson, Corey LaJoie, B.J. McLeod, Chandler Smith, Martin Truex Jr. and J.J. Yeley.

“It’s not just seven whatevers," Johnson said. "When you look through the affiliations and how those cars play out, it’s going to be a very stressful qualifying.”

They can get into “The Great American Race” two ways, with two spots going to the drivers who turn the fastest laps in qualifying Wednesday and two more spots being determined through qualifying races Thursday.

Although Castroneves is driving for an open team, the four-time Indianapolis 500 winner is locked into the field through a new rule that allows NASCAR to invite a “world-class driver” to each event. His Trackhouse Racing team was the only one to apply before the deadline, so he was the only driver NASCAR considered for the provisional spot.

But there’s a catch. If Castroneves uses the provisional, his team gets no prize money. So he will try to qualify his way in, and if he does, the Daytona 500 would be a 40-car field — and five open cars would miss the race. If he doesn’t qualify, he would get in via the provisional — and the 500 would have 41 cars.

Here’s a look at the nine, in alphabetical order:

Anthony Alfredo, No. 62, Beard Motorsports

Alfredo, 25, returns to Daytona with Beard Motorsports. Alfredo finished 27th with the team last year. He has two top-10s in 41 career Cup starts. Founded by the late Mark Beard Sr., Beard Motorsports is trying to make the field for the seventh time since 2017.

Justin Allgaier, No. 40, JR Motorsports

The reigning Xfinity Series champion will be behind the wheel for JR Motorsports’ first attempt at making the Daytona 500. JRM is owned by two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr., whose entry is being sponsored by country music star Chris Stapleton. Allgaier, 38, is winless is 82 Cup starts.

Helio Castroneves, No. 91, Trackhouse Racing

Castroneves will make his NASCAR debut in the No. 91 Chevrolet regardless of how he qualifies. The 49-year-old Brazilian is one of four drivers to have won the Indy 500 four times (2001, ’02, ’09, ’21). He has found success at Daytona, too, having won the 24 Hours at Daytona three times.

Jimmie Johnson, No. 84, Legacy Motor Club

The seven-time Cup champion and two-time Daytona 500 winner, now the majority owner of Legacy Motor Club, is entering two races this year. The 49-year-old Johnson will be attempting to make his 22nd appearance in the 500 but will have to qualify for the third straight year. Johnson's paint scheme was designed with input from NBA great Shaquille O'Neal.

Corey LaJoie, No. 01, Rick Ware Racing

LaJoie, 33, is running a partial schedule for Rick Ware Racing and trying to make his ninth consecutive Daytona 500. He has three top-10 finishes in the season opener, including a career-best fourth last year.

B.J. McLeod, No. 78, Live Fast Motorsports

McLeod, owner and driver at Live Fast Motorsports, sold his charter for a reported $40 million to Spire Motorsports in 2023. It gave McLeod the freedom to pick and choose when and where he races, and Daytona is high on the list. The 41-year-old McLeod has five Daytona 500 starts, with a best finish of 19th.

Chandler Smith, No. 66, Garage 66

Smith is attempting to make the race with Garage 66, replacing Mike Wallace in the No. 66 Ford. Smith, who is slated to drive a full Truck Series schedule, last tried (and failed) to make the 500 in 2023 with Kaulig Racing. The 22-year-old Smith has started three Cup races, including a 15th-place showing in the 2023 summer race.

Martin Truex Jr., No. 56, TRICON Garage

Truex retired from full-time competition last season, but the 2017 Cup champion entered the race with TRICON Garage. His No. 56 Toyota is getting technical support from Joe Gibbs Racing. Truex, 45, is winless in 20 Daytona 500 starts but came home second in 2016 in one of the closest finishes in NASCAR history.

J.J. Yeley, No. 44, NY Racing Team

Yeley is trying to make his sixth Daytona 500 and first since 2015. The 48-year-old driver is winless in 386 Cup starts and is partnering with NY Racing Team to pilot the No. 44 Chevrolet.