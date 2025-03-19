NASCAR

NASCAR at Homestead-Miami preview: How to watch, TV schedule, predictions

Here's everything you need to know for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 this weekend.

By Logan Reardon

NASCAR's best drivers are taking their talents to South Beach.

After a record-setting race in Las Vegas, the Cup Series heads to Homestead-Miami Speedway in South Florida for the sixth race of the 2025 season.

The 1.5-mile oval is a favorite for both drivers and fans, with competitive racing lines in the corners and heavy tire wear on the older track surface.

So, what's in store for Homestead? What's the TV schedule for the weekend? And who could contend for the win on Sunday? Here’s everything you need to know for Straight Talk Wireless 400:

When is the NASCAR race in Homestead-Miami?

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 is set for Sunday, March 23 at 3 p.m. ET.

Before the race, there will be practice and qualifying on Saturday. The 37 drivers will be split into two groups, with each group getting 25 minutes of free practice. For qualifying, each driver will get one lap to set the starting order based on speed.

NASCAR TV schedule this weekend for Homestead-Miami

Mike Joy (play-by-play), Kevin Harvick (analyst) and Clint Bowyer (analyst) will be on the call for FOX and Amazon Prime Video this weekend.

Here’s the full TV and streaming schedule for Homestead:

Saturday, March 22 (Amazon Prime Video)

Sunday, March 23 (FOX Sports 1)

Who is racing at Homestead? Here's the entry list

Thirty-seven drivers will race at Homestead – the 36 full-timers, plus one "open" entry.

J.J. Yeley is the anomaly on Sunday, as the 48-year-old veteran will make his second start of the season for NY Racing Team. Since there are fewer than 40 cars entered, all 37 teams will make the race.

Here’s the full entry list for Homestead:

Car numberDriverTeamSponsor
1Ross ChastainTrackhouse RacingKubota Tractors
2Austin CindricTeam PenskeMenards
3Austin DillonRichard Childress RacingBass Pro Shops
4Noah GragsonFront Row MotorsportsBeef A Roo
5Kyle LarsonHendrick MotorsportsHendrickCars.com
6Brad KeselowskiRFK RacingNexlizet
7Justin HaleySpire MotorsportsGainbridge
8Kyle BuschRichard Childress RacingBank OZK
9Chase ElliottHendrick MotorsportsUniFirst
10Ty DillonKaulig RacingSea Best
11Denny HamlinJoe Gibbs RacingProgressive
12Ryan BlaneyTeam PenskeDent Wizard
16AJ AllmendingerKaulig RacingAction Industries
17Chris BuescherRFK RacingKroger
19Chase BriscoeJoe Gibbs RacingBass Pro Shops
20Christopher BellJoe Gibbs RacingRheem
21Josh BerryWood Brothers RacingDEX Imaging
22Joey LoganoTeam PenskeShell/Pennzoil
23Bubba Wallace23XI RacingColumbia Sportswear
24William ByronHendrick MotorsportsValvoline
34Todd GillilandFront Row MotorsportsLove's Travel Stops
35Riley Herbst23XI RacingChumba Casino
38Zane SmithFront Row MotorsportsAaron's
41Cole CusterHaas Factory TeamAutodesk
42John Hunter NemechekLegacy Motor ClubPye-Barker
43Erik JonesLegacy Motor ClubFamily Dollar
44JJ YeleyNY Racing TeamTBA
45Tyler Reddick23XI RacingJordan Brand
47Ricky Stenhouse Jr.JTG Daugherty Racingbetr March Madness
48Alex BowmanHendrick MotorsportsAlly/Unrivaled League
51Cody WareRick Ware RacingJacob Construction
54Ty GibbsJoe Gibbs RacingMonster Energy
60Ryan PreeceRFK RacingBuildSubmarines.com
71Michael McDowellSpire MotorsportsDelaware Life
77Carson HocevarSpire MotorsportsZeigler Auto Group
88Shane van GisbergenTrackhouse RacingJockey
99Daniel SuarezTrackhouse RacingFreeway Insurance
2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 entry list

NASCAR picks, predictions, favorites for Homestead

It takes a unique skillset to be quick at Homestead -- from tire management to finding the right lines in every corner. Four drivers from four different organizations have mastered the track as of late, though: Larson, Reddick, Bell and Blaney.

Larson, the 2022 winner, leads all active drivers with 626 career laps led at Homestead. He has six stage wins in his last seven starts, plus a streak of three straight top-five starts.

Reddick won at Homestead last October with a last-lap pass, capping off a day where he started on the pole, won a stage and led 97 laps. In five career starts at Homestead, he has four top-five finishes -- plus a pair of wins in the second-tier Xfinity Series.

Bell keeps with the theme of drivers with dirt-racing roots who thrive at Homestead. He won in 2023, and finished fourth last year. Plus, Bell has already won three of five races this season — momentum is on his side.

Blaney is the only one of these four who hasn't won at Homestead -- he's the man who was passed by Reddick on the final lap last year. The 2023 Cup champion has finished second in South Florida each of the last two years, so it feels like a matter of time before he finally breaks through to win.

If you're looking for a longshot beyond those stars, look no further than Allmendinger. Homestead has been the best oval track for the road-course ace, with two top-fives and three top-10s in the last three years.

NASCAR past winners, race history for Homestead

Seven of the 37 drivers in the field are past winners at Homestead.

Hamlin (2009, 2013, 2020) and Busch (2015, 2019) are the only drivers with multiple wins in Miami. One-time winners include Logano (2018), Byron (2021), Larson (2022), Bell (2023) and Reddick (2024).

Notably, this race has been held in late October or November every year since 1999 except 2020, 2021 and now 2025. The difference in weather certainly impacts the racing surface, which could play a factor in who does well on Sunday.

