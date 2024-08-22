NASCAR at Daytona: Schedule, watch info, favorites for Coke Zero Sugar 400

The NASCAR playoffs are approaching quickly, and this weekend is the best chance for underdogs to steal a berth.

While there are still two regular season races remaining, Saturday’s event at Daytona International Speedway is where the improbable can become reality.

The 2.5-mile superspeedway often produces unpredictable results, with frequent crashes and surprise winners due to drafting strategies.

So, who is racing at Daytona? What’s the schedule for TV and streaming? And which drivers could contend for the win? Here’s everything you need to know for Coke Zero Sugar 400:

NASCAR Coke Zero Sugar 400 entry list, drivers

Forty drivers will race in Daytona – the 34 full-timers, plus six others.

Three Xfinity Series regulars will compete in the Cup Series race on Saturday – Shane van Gisbergen for Kaulig Racing, Austin Hill for Richard Childress Racing and Parker Retzlaff for Beard Motorsports. Other part-time entries include Cody Ware for Rick Ware Racing, Joey Gase for NY Racing Team and B.J. McLeod for Live Fast Motorsports.

Here’s the full entry list for Daytona:

Car number Driver Team Sponsor 1 Ross Chastain Trackhouse Racing Worldwide Express 2 Austin Cindric Team Penske Menards 3 Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing Breztri 4 Josh Berry Stewart-Haas Racing eero 5 Kyle Larson Hendrick Motorsports HendrickCars.com 6 Brad Keselowski RFK Racing King's Hawaiian 7 Corey LaJoie Spire Motorsports Celsius 8 Kyle Busch Richard Childress Racing Cheddar's 9 Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports NAPA Auto Parts 10 Noah Gragson Stewart-Haas Racing Rush Truck Centers 11 Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing FedEx 12 Ryan Blaney Team Penske Advance Auto Parts 14 Chase Briscoe Stewart-Haas Racing Mahindra Tractors 15 Cody Ware Rick Ware Racing Jacob/Parts Plus 16 Shane van Gisbergen Kaulig Racing Safety Culture 17 Chris Buescher RFK Racing Fifth Third Bank 19 Martin Truex Jr. Joe Gibbs Racing Bass Pro Shops 20 Christopher Bell Joe Gibbs Racing Interstate Batteries 21 Harrison Burton Wood Brothers Racing DEX Imaging 22 Joey Logano Team Penske Shell/Pennzoil 23 Bubba Wallace 23XI Racing Columbia Sportswear 24 William Byron Hendrick Motorsports Liberty University 31 Daniel Hemric Kaulig Racing Cirkul 33 Austin Hill Richard Childress Racing United Rentals 34 Michael McDowell Front Row Motorsports Long John Silver's 38 Todd Gilliland Front Row Motorsports Grillo's Pickles 41 Ryan Preece Stewart-Haas Racing TRUEWERK 42 John Hunter Nemechek Legacy Motor Club Pye Barker Fire & Safety 43 Erik Jones Legacy Motor Club Family Dollar 44 Joey Gase NY Racing Team NFPA 45 Tyler Reddick 23XI Racing MoneyLion 47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. JTG Daugherty Racing Kroger 48 Alex Bowman Hendrick Motorsports Ally 51 Justin Haley Rick Ware Racing Beef a Roo 54 Ty Gibbs Joe Gibbs Racing Ronald Reagan 62 Parker Retzlaff Beard Motorsports Funkaway 71 Zane Smith Spire Motorsports Ambetter Health 77 Carson Hocevar Spire Motorsports Premier Security 84 BJ McLeod Live Fast Motorsports Power Slap 99 Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 2024 Coke Zero Sugar 400 entry list

When is the NASCAR race in Daytona?

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is set for Saturday, Aug. 24, at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Before the race, there will be a qualifying session on Friday. The 40 drivers will take the track one-by-one (in this order) for two-round qualifying. Each driver gets two laps in the first round, with the 10 fastest advancing to the final round. The final 10 drivers will get two more laps to determine the top-10 starting order, with positions 11 through 40 set based on first round times.

What is the NASCAR TV schedule this weekend?

Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Jeff Burton (analyst) and Steve Letarte (analyst) will be on the call for Cup Series events all weekend.

For Saturday’s race, NBC will show every green flag lap in a special “NASCAR Nonstop” presentation. There will only be side-by-side breaks during green flag action, delivering live coverage of every green flag lap. “NASCAR Nonstop” will be utilized again later this season for races at Atlanta and Talladega.

Here’s the full TV and streaming schedule:

Friday, Aug. 23 (USA Network and streaming)

Qualifying: 5 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports app

Saturday, Aug. 24 (NBC, Peacock and streaming)

NASCAR playoff standings entering Daytona

There are still four playoff spots up for grabs with two regular-season races to go, with 12 spots being filled by race winners this season:

Rank Driver 2024 race wins 1. Kyle Larson 4 2. Denny Hamlin 3 3. William Byron 3 4. Christopher Bell 3 5. Tyler Reddick 2 6. Ryan Blaney 2 7. Chase Elliott 1 8. Brad Keselowski 1 9. Alex Bowman 1 10. Joey Logano 1 11. Daniel Suarez 1 12. Austin Cindric 1

The final four spots are still up for grabs, and anyone who wins one of the next two races will get an automatic playoff berth. Since there won’t be 16 different winners in the regular season, the remaining spots will be filled based on points. Here’s how the points stack up for winless drivers:

Rank Driver Points above/below cutline 13. Martin Truex Jr. +77 points 14. Ty Gibbs +39 points 15. Chris Buescher +16 points 16. Ross Chastain +1 point 17. Bubba Wallace -1 point 18. Kyle Busch -93 points

A driver can make up a maximum of 54 points in a race without winning (second-place finish and two stage wins is 55 points, last-place is one point), so the following drivers are too far back to make the playoffs on points. Here are the drivers facing a must-win situation:

Rank Driver 19. Chase Briscoe 20. Todd Gilliland 21. Michael McDowell 22. Carson Hocevar 23. Josh Berry 24. Noah Gragson 25. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 26. Ryan Preece 27. Erik Jones 28. Justin Haley 29. Austin Dillon 30. Daniel Hemric 31. Corey LaJoie 32. John Hunter Nemechek 33. Zane Smith 34. Harrison Burton

NASCAR Daytona winners list, race history

Thirteen of the 40 drivers in the field are past winners at Daytona.

It’s not easy to stack wins at the drafting track, but Hamlin leads the way with three victories (all in the Daytona 500). Byron, Stenhouse and Dillon have two wins each, one in the Daytona 500 and one in the Coke Zero Sugar 400 each.

One-time winners at Daytona include Busch (2008), Logano (2015), Keselowski (2016), Jones (2018), Haley (2019), McDowell (2021), Blaney (2021), Cindric (2022) and Buescher (2023).

Daytona predictions, picks, favorites

If you haven’t realized it by now, picking a winner at Daytona is a total dart throw.

Sure, there are certain drivers who lead a lot of laps and have had success at the Florida track. But with cars traveling in a massive pack at nearly 200 mph, wrecks can happen at any moment and tear up a lot of fast cars.

Here are a few drivers worth keeping an eye on:

Denny Hamlin: Three Daytona 500 wins and 676 laps led, which both lead all active drivers.

William Byron: Won the Daytona 500 in February and the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in 2020.

Kyle Busch: Hasn’t won at Daytona since 2008, but has led 531 laps and essentially needs a win to make the playoffs for a 12th straight season.

Bubba Wallace: Three second-place finishes at Daytona and leads all active drivers (minimum five starts) with a 12.4 average finish.

Ryan Blaney: Won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in 2021 and has three wins at Talladega, the track most similar to Daytona.

Brad Keselowski: Won the Coke Zero Sugar 400 in 2016 and has six wins at Talladega.

Daytona weather for NASCAR

Florida weather in the summer is always tough to predict. As of Thursday afternoon, NBC Miami is expecting a potentially wet weekend in Daytona Beach, Florida.

There’s a 34% chance of rain on Friday and a 33% chance of rain on Saturday, with evening showers on Friday and morning showers on Saturday. The chance of precipitation is expected to decrease into the evening and nighttime on race day, so the main event could still go off without any problems depending on how the storms move. Keep up to date with the latest forecast right here.