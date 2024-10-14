Yankees add Anthony Rizzo and Marcus Stroman to ALCS roster, Nestor Cortes left off

The New York Yankees are making some changes for the American League Championship Series.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo and right-handed pitcher Marcus Stroman were added to the roster for their series against the Cleveland Guardians, the team announced Monday.

Rizzo hasn't played since fracturing two fingers on his right hand when he was hit by a pitch on Sept. 28. The 35-year-old veteran had the worst offensive season of his career, hitting .228 with eight home runs and 35 RBIs in 92 games. Still, he figures to be a defensive upgrade as a four-time Gold Glove winner.

Stroman, in his first season with the Yankees, went 10-9 with a 4.31 ERA in 30 games (29 starts). He's expected to serve as a long reliever, with the Yankees having already announced their starters for Games 1-4 (Carlos Rodón, Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt, Luis Gil).

First baseman Ben Rice and outfielder Duke Ellis were removed after both made the American League Division Series roster. Rice did not play in the 3-1 series win over the Kansas City Royals, while Ellis only appeared in Game 4 as a pinch runner.

Left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes, meanwhile, remains sidelined with an elbow injury. He threw a bullpen session Sunday after being diagnosed with a left elbow flexor strain on Sept. 25, but apparently was not ready to return. Cortes went 9-10 with a 3.77 ERA in 31 games (30 starts) this season.

Here's a look at the 26-man roster for the ALCS ahead of Game 1, which is set for Monday at 7:38 p.m. ET: