Yogi Berra once said, "It ain't over 'til it's over." But history says it's basically over.

The New York Yankees lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday and now face a 3-0 deficit that no team in World Series history has managed to overcome.

Sorry, Yogi, but the whole one-game-at-a-time mantra is yet to work in the Fall Classic. Still, the Yankees will give it their best shot, starting with Game 4 on Tuesday when they look to avoid a sweep.

“We’re trying to get a game tomorrow,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters after Monday’s Game 3 loss when asked about his team's chances. “That’s where our focus lies. Hopefully we can go be this amazing story and shock the world. But right now, it’s about trying to get a lead, trying to get a game and then force another one.”

Coming back from a 2-0 deficit in the World Series is rare, and history shows that coming back from a 3-0 deficit is nearly impossible.

Has a team ever come back from being down 3-0 in the World Series?

Nope. No team has managed to come back from being down 3-0 in the World Series to win the championship, or even force a deciding Game 7.

Has a team ever come back from being down 3-0 in the MLB playoffs?

Only one, and Yankees fans do not need a reminder of this right now, but…

The 2004 Yankees blew a 3-0 series lead over the Boston Red Sox in the American League Championship Series. The Red Sox won four straight elimination games, including Game 6 and Game 7 on the road at Yankee Stadium to advance to the World Series.

There they swept the St. Louis Cardinals to capture their first championship since 1918 and end "The Curse of the Bambino."

Has there ever been a sweep in the World Series?

There have been 21 sweeps in the World Series, most recently in 2012 when the San Francisco Giants beat the Detroit Tigers in four straight games.

The Yankees have been swept three times in the World Series.

How many teams have come back from being down 3-0 in sports history?

Coming back from a 3-0 postseason deficit is rare in all sports.

It's never been done in the NBA. Four teams in NHL history have managed to do so: the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs, 1975 New York Islanders, 2010 Philadelphia Flyers and the 2014 Los Angeles Kings.

