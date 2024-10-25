World Series starting pitchers: Who is taking the mound in Game 1 for the Yankees and Dodgers?

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers are turning to their aces to take the mound for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday.
Game 1 of the 2024 World Series will start with first pitch Friday, Oct. 25 at 8:08 p.m. ET (5:08 p.m. PT).
New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole will be the Game 1 starter for the Bronx Bombers while Jack Flaherty will start for the Dodgers at Chavez Ravine.
Who is starting Game 1 for the Yankees?
The Yankees game 1 starter for the 2024 World Series will be reigning AL Cy Young award winner Gerrit Cole.
Cole is 1-0 this postseason with a 3.31 ERA. He was 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA during the 2024 regular season.
Cole previously pitched in a World Series when he played for the Houston Astros in 2019 and went 1-1.
Who is starting Game 1 for the Dodgers?
Jack Flaherty will start Game 1 for the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Flaherty was acquired in a trade with the Detroit Tigers midseason. He has gone 1-2 this postseason with a 7.04 ERA, following a tough Game 5 outing in the NLCS. In the 2024 regular season, Flaherty went 13-7 with a 3.17 ERA.
This will be Flaherty's first World Series start.