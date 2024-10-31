World Series

Will (Smith) to win: How Dodgers catcher kept unusual World Series streak alive

A player named Will Smith has now won a World Series in each of the last five seasons.

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts are just a few of the many stars that powered the Los Angeles Dodgers to their 2024 World Series triumph over the New York Yankees.

However, it may have been a catcher with a Hollywood namesake that was the key to a championship.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Will Smith caught the series-clinching strikeout from Walker Buehler to finish off Game 5 and give the Dodgers their eighth World Series title. In the process, he also extended one of the most confounding streaks in all of baseball.

For the fifth straight year, a player named Will Smith has won the World Series.

MLB 12 hours ago

Dodgers beat Yankees 7-6 in Game 5 to win 2024 World Series

World Series Oct 21

MLB teams that have won the most World Series titles

The Dodgers' Will Smith started the streak in 2020 when L.A. defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in a COVID-shortened season. The Dodgers didn't make it back to the Fall Classic until this season, so what happened in that three-year gap?

Well, not only does the catcher share the name with the famous actor.

There's a third Will Smith.

That one is a veteran relief pitcher who collected three World Series rings with three different teams, becoming the first player in MLB history to pull off the feat.

His first came with the Atlanta Braves in 2021, the second with the Houston Astros in 2022 and the third with the Texas Rangers in 2023.

Want to know who will win the World Series in 2025? Look for Will Smith.

The Dodgers beat the Yankees in five games to win the 2024 World Series, Here are five of the most incredible moments.

This article tagged under:

World Series
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us