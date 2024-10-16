Fans push Rays-in-Oakland talk after Tropicana Field hurricane damage

The Tampa Bay Rays could begin the 2025 MLB season playing home games in another city after Tropicana Field had its roof destroyed by Hurricane Milton last week.

One theoretical destination is Oakland, which no longer has a professional baseball team following the exodus of the Athletics.



Former MLB general manager Jim Bowden highlighted the damages to the Rays’ stadium Tuesday on X, and asked his followers where they could see the team playing home games next season.

Hurricane Milton damage to the roof at Tropicana Field is a bigger deal than most understand. It would cost 9 figures to replace and moving into new park in a few years doesn't make sense. #Rays can't play there with no draining system for rain. Where will they play in 2025? — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) October 15, 2024

A good chunk of fans among the nearly 2,000 who initially responded -- including noted scribe Woody Paige -- called for more baseball at the Oakland Coliseum.

How about playing in Oakland, my friend? — Woody Paige (@woodypaige) October 15, 2024

OAKLAND — steve brightman (@1brightman1) October 15, 2024

Oakland! — Anne Swehla Garcia (@aswehlagarcia) October 15, 2024

Oakland!! — XRP Braves (@T_Red_13) October 15, 2024

Oakland!!!!!!! — Jeanine DeBacker (@DeBackerJeanine) October 15, 2024

There’s an empty stadium in Oakland! — Carson (@carsoncantcode) October 15, 2024

Oakland... — Karl Ashley Smith (@KarlSmithStudio) October 15, 2024

Give us the Oakland Rays! — shaquille oatmeal (@shaquil91357742) October 15, 2024

OAKLAND! — Rick Logan (@rickloganhaha) October 16, 2024

Oakland Coliseum is available. Just sayin pic.twitter.com/WwvjPDj5ei — Edgar (@Nelli47SLB) October 15, 2024

I hear there’s a ballpark available in Oakland. — Jon Solomon (@JonSolomon35) October 16, 2024

OAKLAND! — JoJo Beans (@quinnpeaks) October 15, 2024

Last month, the A's played their final game in Oakland, their home since 1968, and will move to West Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park -- currently home to the River Cats, the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A affiliate -- for the 2025, 2026 and 2027 MLB seasons. Their proposed Las Vegas ballpark is scheduled to be built in time for the 2028 campaign.

The Town now is without representation in MLB, the NBA or the AFL/NFL for the first time since 1959.

But with Tropicana Field potentially out of commission for the 2025 season, perhaps MLB baseball could return to the Coliseum. Evidently, fans aren't against the idea.

Video shared on social media shows part of the roof of Tropicana Field is torn.