MLB

Phillies star Bryce Harper swings blue bat in gender reveal for new baby

The Phillies lost to the Giants on Monday, but first baseman Bryce Harper still had some celebrating to do.

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

There wasn't much for the Philadelphia Phillies to smile about on Monday as they were routed 10-4 by the San Francisco Giants, but Phillies star Bryce Harper has something to celebrate.

And he decided to include the fans, as well.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

That's because with a baby blue bat, Harper revealed to the fans in the stadium -- and all around the world -- that the baby he is expecting with his wife, Kayla, will be a boy.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Harper used the bat -- created by local company Victus Sports -- in his first at-bat on Monday.

Harper has three children -- a son and two daughters -- and, with Monday's announcement, it looks like another son is on the way for the happy Harper family.

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner joked with Harper earlier in the day, playfully pretending to pull a pink bat for Harper to use before the first baseman ultimately stepped to the plate with the baby blue bat.

This article tagged under:

MLBPhiladelphia Phillies
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us