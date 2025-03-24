New York Yankees

New York Yankees catcher J.C. Escarra tells his mother he made the team in emotional video

“I can’t believe it, my love,” his mother said during the phone call.

By Drew Weisholtz | TODAY

J.C. Escarra is a Major League Baseball player.

Escarra, 29, is a career minor leaguer who called his mother March 22 after he found out he had made the New York Yankees roster as a backup catcher when the team breaks spring training and begins its 2025 regular season.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

"We're going to New York," he told his mother in a video the team shared on social media, prompting her to squeal in delight.

@yankees

The moment J.C. Escarra told his mom that he made it to The Show 🥹 #yankees #mlb #theshow #wholesome

♬ original sound - Yankees
We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

"The dream came true," he continued before wiping his eyes.

"I can't believe it, my love," his mother said after what sounded like a mix of laughing and crying.

"We did it," Escarra said moments before a tear fell from his eye.

MLB

New York Yankees

Teen son of ex-Yankee Brett Gardner apparently died by asphyxiation after eating, Costa Rica officials say

New York Mets

Juan Soto says signing with Mets over Yankees was a ‘family decision'

"We're going to New York. This is all so beautiful, my love," his mother said before Escarra confirmed to his dad on the call that "I made the team."

After hanging up the phone, Escarra wiped his teary eyes.

"That was awesome," he said.

The clip resonated with fans.

"Anyone else smile big, laugh, and wipe some tears? Yeah me neither 😳 congrats man," someone wrote.

"When he said 'we made it' !! All the years traveling around to games, rides to practices, all weekend tournaments, all the sacrifices that the 'whole' family makes. Every little league boys dream, is to give his parents that call!" another person commented.

"Who says there’s no crying in baseball?" wrote someone else with a crying emoji.

Escarra's call tugs on the heartstrings, and he says his mother truly understands his winding road to the majors.

"I don’t really even cry that much. I knew she was going to get (emotional)," he said, according to NorthJersey.com. "Just a special moment of what I’ve been through, because she went through it with me as well."

Escarra's conversation with his mom came after Yankees manager Aaron Boone called him into his office March 22 under the guise that he didn't make the team.

@yankees

From Uber driver to substitute teacher to the Yankees in 2025. J.C. Escarra’s journey continues in the Bronx 💙 #yankees #mlb #baseball

♬ original sound - Yankees

"Nah, you're going to the big leagues," Boone said, dropping the ruse and sparking a big laugh from Escarra.

“Let’s go!” Escarra said when learning the news.

“What a journey, and it’s just getting started,” Boone continued.

Escarra's promotion is as surprising as it is moving. He had worked as an Uber driver and substitute teacher in order to continue his quest to play baseball.

J.C. Escarra
J.C. Escarra of the New York Yankees warms up before a spring training game on Feb. 21. (New York Yankees / Getty Images)

"I had just gotten married and bought an apartment with my wife (Jocelyn),” he told MLB.com last month. “So now I’ve got a mortgage to pay and a wife to provide for. I had to make money somehow, and no one was going to take away my home from me. I knew I had to make those payments, so I was doing anything it took."

He also refused to give up on his dream of playing baseball, even when the Baltimore Orioles, who drafted him in 2017, released him in 2022.

"I was about to hang it up,” Escarra said. “It wasn’t working out for me, but I still knew in my heart I should give it a try.”

Escarra and the Yankees will open the regular season when they host the Milwaukee Brewers March 27 at 3:05 p.m. ET.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

This article tagged under:

New York Yankees
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us