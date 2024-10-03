The Division Series field in the 2024 MLB playoffs is nearly set.
The No. 5 Kansas City Royals and No. 6 Detroit Tigers both advanced past the Wild Card Series by completing two-game sweeps on Wednesday. The Tigers stunned the No. 3 Houston Astros, while the Royals disposed of the No. 4 Baltimore Orioles.
Kansas City and Detroit now head to the Division Series where the American League's No. 1 New York Yankees and No. 2 Cleveland Guardians, along with the National League's No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers and No. 2 Philadelphia Phillies, are waiting.
From the matchups to the schedule and more, here's what we know about the ALDS and NLDS so far:
MLB playoff bracket: ALDS, NLDS matchups in 2024
While the American League side of the Division Series bracket is set, both the Dodgers and Phillies don't know their opponent just yet. Here's a look at the updated bracket:
American League
- No. 1 New York Yankees vs. No. 5 Kansas City Royals
- No. 2 Cleveland Guardians vs. No. 6 Detroit Tigers
National League
- No. 1 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. No. 4 San Diego Padres/No. 5 Atlanta Braves (San Diego leads Atlanta 1-0 in series)
- No. 2 Philadelphia Phillies vs. No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers/No. 6 New York Mets (New York leads Milwaukee 1-0 in series)
Does MLB reseed in the playoffs?
MLB
If you're wondering why the top-seeded Yankees are playing the No. 5 Royals instead of the No. 6 Tigers, it's because the MLB playoffs follow a bracket format and don't reseed teams following the opening round.
How many games are in the ALDS, NLDS?
The Division Series features a best-of-five format where the higher seed has home-field advantage for Games 1, 2 and, if necessary, 5.
When do the ALDS, NLDS start?
All four Division Series showdowns are slated to get underway Saturday, Oct. 5.
ALDS, NLDS schedules
Here's a full look at the Division Series schedule (* = if necessary):
No. 1 Yankees vs. No. 5 Royals
- Game 1: Royals at Yankees, Oct. 5, 6:38 p.m. ET
- Game 2: Royals at Yankees, Oct. 7, 7:38 p.m. ET
- Game 3: Yankees at Royals, Oct. 9, TBD
- Game 4*: Yankees at Royals, Oct. 10, TBD
- Game 5*: Royals at Yankees, Oct. 12, TBD
No. 2 Guardians vs. No. 6 Tigers
- Game 1: Tigers at Guardians, Oct. 5, 1:08 p.m. ET
- Game 2: Tigers at Guardians, Oct. 7, 4:08 p.m. ET
- Game 3: Guardians at Tigers, Oct. 9, TBD
- Game 4*: Guardians at Tigers, Oct. 10, TBD
- Game 5*: Tigers at Guardians, Oct. 12, TBD
No. 1 Dodgers vs. No. 4 San Diego Padres/No. 5 Atlanta Braves
- Game 1: Padres/Braves at Dodgers, Oct. 5, 8:38 p.m. ET
- Game 2: Padres/Braves at Dodgers, Oct. 6, 8:03 p.m. ET
- Game 3: Dodgers at Padres/Braves, Oct. 8, TBD
- Game 4*: Dodgers at Padres/Braves, Oct. 9, TBD
- Game 5*: Padres/Braves at Dodgers, Oct. 11, TBD
No. 2 Phillies vs. No. 3 Milwaukee Brewers/No. 6 New York Mets
- Game 1: Brewers/Mets at Phillies, Oct. 5, 4:08 p.m. ET
- Game 2: Brewers/Mets at Phillies, Oct. 6, 4:08 p.m. ET
- Game 3: Phillies at Brewers/Mets, Oct. 8, TBD
- Game 4*: Phillies at Brewers/Mets, Oct. 9, TBD
- Game 5*: Brewers/Mets at Phillies, Oct. 11, TBD
How to watch the ALDS, NLDS
ALDS games will air on TBS and be available to stream on Max, TBS.com and the TBS app. NLDS games, meanwhile, will air across Fox and FS1 and be available to stream on FoxSports.com and the Fox Sports app.