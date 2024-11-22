Who has won the most MVPs in MLB history? Where Judge and Ohtani now rank

This year's MLB MVP vote wasn't very difficult.

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani were announced as Most Valuable Player in the American League and National League, respectively, for the 2024 season on Thursday. And each received the prestigious honor in unanimous fashion by earning every first-place vote.

Judge, who first won AL MVP in 2022, reclaimed the award after leading Major League Baseball in homers (58), RBIs (144), walks (133), on-base percentage (.458), slugging percentage (.701) and OPS (.1.159), with his .322 batting average ranking third.

Ohtani last year became the first player ever with two unanimous MVP wins, and he picked up a third in 2024 despite not taking the mound in his debut NL season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery. Ohtani paced the league in home runs (54), RBIs (130), runs (134), on-base percentage (.390), slugging percentage (.646) and OPS (1.036). His .310 batting average and 81 walks both ranked second.

So, after Judge and Ohtani added to their MVP hauls, where do they now stand on the all-time winners list? Here's what to know:

How many MLB players have won multiple MVPs?

Judge became just the 30th player since 1931, when the Baseball Writers' Association of America started voting for MVP, to win the award multiple times, according to MLB.com.

How many MLB players have won three MVPs?

Ohtani, meanwhile, is just the 12th player since 1931 to be awarded MVP at least three times.

How many MLB players have won MVP in both leagues?

The Dodgers slugger, who won his first two MVPs in the AL with the Los Angeles Angels, also joined Frank Robinson as the only players to ever win MVP in each league. Robinson first won MVP with the Cincinnati Reds in 1961 before doing so again as a member of the Baltimore Orioles in 1966.

Who has won the most MVPs in MLB history?

But Ohtani is still several MVPs away from breaking Barry Bonds' all-time record. MLB's home run king captured the award seven times over his 22-year career, more than any other player in baseball history.

Bonds won MVP twice with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1990 and 1992 before repeating as the winner for the first time in his debut 1993 season with the San Francisco Giants. He then won MVP four straight times with the Giants from 2001-04.

MLB players with the most MVPs

Ohtani is now tied former Angels teammate Mike Trout and 10 other players for the second-most MVP awards since 1931. Here's a full look at every player with multiple MVPs, according to MLB.com (* = active player):

1. Barry Bonds: 7

T-2. Yogi Berra: 3

T-2. Roy Campanella: 3

T-2. Joe DiMaggio: 3

T-2. Jimmie Foxx: 3

T-2. Mickey Mantle: 3

T-2. Stan Musial: 3

T-2. Shohei Ohtani*: 3

T-2. Albert Pujols: 3

T-2. Alex Rodriguez: 3

T-2. Mike Schmidt: 3

T-2. Mike Trout*: 3

T-13. Ernie Banks: 2

T-13. Johnny Bench: 2

T-13. Miguel Cabrera: 2

T-13. Juan Gonzalez: 2

T-13. Hank Greenberg: 2

T-13. Bryce Harper*: 2

T-13. Carl Hubbell: 2

T-13. Aaron Judge*: 2

T-13. Roger Maris: 2

T-13. Willie Mays: 2

T-13. Joe Morgan: 2

T-13. Dale Murphy: 2

T-13. Hal Newhouser: 2

T-13. Cal Ripken Jr.: 2

T-13. Frank Robinson: 2

T-13. Frank Thomas: 2

T-13. Ted Williams: 2

T-13. Robin Yount: 2

The Atlanta Braves’ Chris Sale and Detroit Tigers’ Tarik Skubal took home 2024 MLB Cy Young Award honors.