MLB players' union sues DraftKings and bet365 over unauthorized use of player images

The suit claims the companies engaged in illegal “use of MLB player images on their sportsbook betting platforms”

A commercial affiliate of the Major League Baseball Players Association sued DraftKings and bet365 on Monday, alleging unauthorized use of player names and images.

The suit, filed by MLB Players Inc. against Draftkings Inc. and Bet365 Group Ltd. in U.S. District Court in Philadelphia, claims the companies engaged in illegal “use of MLB player images on their sportsbook betting platforms” and of “player names and images in associated advertising, without a license.”

The suit claims unauthorized use of name or likeness under Pennsylvania law, common law misappropriation of publicity, common law misappropriation of identity, and unjust enrichment. MLB Players Inc. asked for an injunction and damages.

The companies did not immediately reply to emails seeking comment.

