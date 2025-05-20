Mets unhappy with Juan Soto's lack of hustle: ‘We'll talk to him about it'

New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said he'll talk to Juan Soto about hustling out of the batter’s box after the slugger watched his would-be home run bounce off the Green Monster for a single Monday night against the Boston Red Sox.

Leading off the sixth inning on a chilly night at Fenway Park with a 15 mph wind blowing in from left field, Soto hit a 102 mph line drive to left and stood watching as it sailed toward the Green Monster. The ball hit about two-thirds of the way up the 37-foot wall, and Soto was only able to manage a single.

Soto went from pumping a long single to stealing yet another bag



He’s got atleast 3 over the last 4 games



Sadly, the #Mets didn’t produce with RISP pic.twitter.com/AkTi2yqchb — WardyNYM (@TheWardyNYM) May 20, 2025

“He thought he had it,” Mendoza told reporters after his team's 3-1 loss. “But with the wind and all that, and in this ballpark — anywhere, but in particular in this one, with that wall right there — you’ve got to get out of the box. So, yeah, we’ll discuss that.”

Soto stole second on the first pitch to the next batter, but the $765 million star ended up stranded on third. He denied lollygagging on the basepaths.

“I think I’ve been hustling pretty hard,” he said. “If you see it today, you can tell.”

It’s not uncommon for balls hit off the Green Monster to result in singles: In the first inning, Pete Alonso was thrown out trying for second base on a ball off the left-field wall. But Soto had also failed to run hard out of the box on a groundout Sunday night at Yankee Stadium.

“We’ll talk to him about it,” Mendoza said.