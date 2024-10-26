Live updates: Yankees-Dodgers World Series Game 2

What to Know
- Pop-fly outs were a common theme as the score stood at 0-0 through two innings
- Pitching matchup: Carlos Rodón (1-1, 4.40 ERA) vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (1-0, 5.11 ERA)
- The Yankees must have more discipline at the plate after striking out 13 times in Game 1 if they want to even up the Fall Classic before heading home to the Bronx.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are hosting the New York Yankees for Game 2 of the World Series Saturday following Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam to close Game 1 on Friday. Follow along for live updates.