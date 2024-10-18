MLB

Who is Big Christmas? Meet Guardians hero Jhonkensy Noel

The rookie outfielder saved the Guardians with a massive game-tying homer in Game 3 of the ALCS.

By Max Molski

Jhonkensy Noel
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Christmas came in October for the Cleveland Guardians.

Down to their final out and facing a potential 3-0 deficit in the ALCS, an unlikely hero stepped up to the plate and kept the Guardians' season alive.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Rookie outfielder Jhonkensy Noel entered Thursday's Game 3 as a pinch hitter with two outs in the bottom of the ninth and clobbered a game-tying, two-run home run off New York Yankees closer Luke Weaver.

David Fry walked it off for the Guardians in the bottom of the 10th with a two-run homer of his own, bringing the ALCS to 2-1 in favor of the Yankees heading into Friday's Game 4 in Cleveland.

While Fry got the final moment, Cleveland's season would effectively be over if not for "Big Christmas." Who is Noel, and how did he earn his jolly nickname?

Here's what to know about the Guardians' Game 3 hero.

Who is Jhonkensy Noel?

Noel is a rookie outfield for the Cleveland Guardians.

How old is Jhonkensy Noel?

Noel was born on July 15, 2001, and is 23 years old.

MLB

Guardians' David Fry hits walk-off homer to beat Yankees in ALCS Game 3

MLB

How do extra innings work in the MLB playoffs?

When did Jhonkensy Noel make his MLB debut?

Noel made his big league debut on June 26, 2024, in the Guardians' game against the Baltimore Orioles.

His first ever MLB at-bat was an eventful one. His bat slipped out of his hands on a foul tip, and he belted a 413-foot home run on the next pitch.

Noel went on to homer in three of his first eight MLB games and finished his first season with 13 home runs, 28 RBI and a .218 batting average.

How did Jhonkensy Noel get the nickname 'Big Christmas'?

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt dubbed Noel "Big Christmas" for his last name and his frame, per MLB.com's Mandy Bell.

Noel, of course, is synonymous with Christmas, and the 23-year-old puts the "Big" in "Big Christmas" at 6-foot-3, 250 pounds.

This article tagged under:

MLB
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us