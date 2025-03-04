Chicago Cubs

Cubs giving fans a chance to golf at Wrigley Field this spring

The Friendly Confines will be home to another sport in April.

By NBC Chicago Staff

Chicago Cubs fans can experience Wrigley Field in a unique way this spring as Upper Deck Golf returns to the Friendly Confines.

According to the Cubs, a nine-hole course will return to Wrigley Field in mid-April, giving golfers a chance to hit shots at a variety of targets around the ballpark.

“We are excited to host Upper Deck Golf at Wrigley Field during golf’s biggest weekend,” said Andy Blackburn of Wrigley Field Events. “We look forward to celebrating with some unique Cubs Golf apparel, fun activations and viewing opportunities.”

According to the Cubs, tee times will be available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 11, and Saturday, April 12, the same weekend as the Masters Tournament.

Tee times will open to the general public on March 26, and season-ticket holders will get access to times on March 19.

According to the Upper Deck Golf website, tee times start at $79.99 per person. Golfers will go to different levels of the stadium to hit a variety of shots, giving them unique views, according to organizers.

Golfers will be given scorecards, and each golfer will get two shots per hole. Golfers can bring their own clubs, or will have access to complimentary clubs.

Fans can also join a VIP waitlist for early access to spots. VIP rounds include extra “mulligans,” putting and chipping challenges and includes food and drinks.

More information can be found on the company’s website.

