It's an all-star East Coast-West Coast showdown this week between the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The two blue-blood franchises have won a combined 34 World Series titles, the most recent in 2020 when the boys in blue brought it home during the pandemic.

But the two teams haven’t faced each other when it matters since 1981. That last matchup ended with the Dodgers winning their fifth title.

So what’s changed in the past four decades? Well, a lot.

World Series ticket prices

It’s not cheap to attend the World Series, at least not anymore.

Tickets to this year's showdown are over four figures at the lowest, at $1,034 to attend Friday and $1,209 on Saturday in Los Angeles.

In New York, the cheapest ticket for game 3 is $1,385, and $1,110 for games 4 and 5.

Between both stadiums, some of the tickets in 1981 sold for $20 on the baseline, $15 for the upper deck, and $5 for the bleachers. That’s estimated to be $70, $52, and $17 in today’s money.

Gas prices

$1.35.

That’s the highest price gas reached all year in 1981 throughout the United States.

But when adjusted for inflation, it’s about $4.46, not so dissimilar to today at $4.68.

A gallon of milk

Milk is actually more affordable now than it was four decades ago.

Throughout 1981 a standard gallon of milk cost Americans $1.83 on average or $6.35 today.

According to Cornell University, the average price of milk during the first four months of 2024 was $4.57.

Price of a new car

1981 was only the sixth year the iconic Ford F150 was available for purchase with the entry level beginning at $6,765, with top trims reaching $9,681. Adjusted, that’s $23,465.47 to $33,580.08 today.

The same base model 2024 F150 starts at $37,065, and can be optioned well over $100,000.

Home prices

Remember when a single family home sold for five figures? Neither do we.

In 1981, the average cost of a home on the West Coast was $77,800. Adjusted for inflation, that’s just $269,861.

If you’d like to buy a home now in Echo Park (next to Dodger Stadium), it’ll cost you $1,077,623 according to Zillow.

Prices across the entirety of California are just slightly lower, at $787,000.

What else happened in 1981?

Here’s a few other things that happened in 1981: