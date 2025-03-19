Shohei Ohtani

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani hits first home run of season on controversial ruling

A fan appeared to reach out and try to catch the ball, but replay confirmed the call on the field of a home run.

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

The reigning NL MVP has his first home run of the season.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani electrified his home crowd in Japan on Wednesday, blasting a solo shot in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

The Tokyo Dome crowd had been waiting for this moment from Ohtani, a three-time MVP who won a World Series last year in his first season with the Dodgers. He went 2 for 5 with a double in the Dodgers' win over the Cubs on Tuesday before homering Wednesday in their final game in Japan.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

The hit wasn't without controversy, though, as a fan appeared to reach out over the wall in right-center field to catch the ball, unsuccessfully.

Umpires on the field ruled it a home run and replay confirmed the call. Here's a closer look at the play:

Ohtani's home run gave the Dodgers a 6-2 lead in the game. Los Angeles held on to win 6-3, sweeping the brief two-game set against Chicago.

The Dodgers and Cubs will return to the U.S. for a few more spring training games before Opening Day on Thursday, March 27.

MLB 22 hours ago

MLB Opening Day 2025: Full schedule, dates, times and matchups

MLB Mar 17

What's the future of baseball in Japan as the best players leave for MLB?

This article tagged under:

Shohei Ohtani
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Federal Worker Resources Subscribe to The 4Front Cherry Blossoms in DC Storm Team4 Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Money-Saving Tips Scam Alerts Recalls Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Sports
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our daily flash survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us