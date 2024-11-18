Houston Astros

Astros ballpark to be renamed Daikin Park from Minute Maid Park on Jan. 1

Daikin Industries Ltd. is based in Japan

By The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Houston Astros' home will get a new name on Jan. 1, becoming Daikin Park under an agreement through the 2039 season the team announced Monday.

The stadium opened as Enron Field in 2000 as part of a 30-year, $100 million agreement but the name was removed in March 2002 following Enron Corp.'s bankruptcy filing and the ballpark briefly became Astros Field.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

It was renamed Minute Maid Park in June 2002 as part of a deal with The Minute Maid Co., a Houston-based subsidiary of The Coca-Cola Co. Then-Astros owner Drayton McLane said at the time the agreement was for 28 years and for more than $100 million.

The new deal is with Daikin Comfort Technologies North America Inc., a subsidiary of Daikin Industries Ltd., which is based in Japan and is a leading air conditioning company.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. Sign up here.

Minute Maid will remain an Astros partner through 2029, the team said.

MLB Oct 17

The top 40 MLB players who could hit free agency this offseason

World Series Oct 21

MLB teams that have won the most World Series titles

MLB Nov 12

MLB Silver Slugger winners: Shohei Ohtani, Aaron Judge headline 2024 recipients

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Houston AstrosMLB
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us