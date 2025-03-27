The Baltimore Orioles haven't been to the World Series in over 40 years. Alex Rodriguez believes that October drought will soon end.

“The one thing I will not sleep on is the Baltimore Orioles,” Rodriguez told NBC Local ahead of Opening Day while promoting Lysol Laundry Sanitizer. “The Baltimore Orioles I think can win 100 games. In many ways, everyone is talking about the Yankees and the Red Sox, but I think the Orioles have a chance to be the head of the class in the American League.”

The Orioles are not far removed from a triple-digit victory season, having gone 101-61 in 2023 for their winningest season since 1979. But they are very far removed from the World Series, having not been there since winning their last championship in 1983.

The O’s have not even managed to win a playoff game since 2012. Following their 101-win season, they were swept in the American League Division Series by the Texas Rangers. They went 91-71 last season before getting swept in the Wild Card Series by the Kansas City Royals.

The team did not make any significant additions in the offseason and lost their ace Corbin Burnes, who signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The front office is banking on the continued success and internal improvement of its young, homegrown core – which is led by star catcher Adley Rutschman and shortstop Gunnar Henderson – to produce what could be one of the league’s top offenses.

“I'm a big, big believer in continuity,” Rodriguez said. “So, they’re a young team, think about them like they’re almost like juniors or seniors in college now, but they’ve come together. Freshman year, they came out and made a big splash. Sophomore year is always the toughest, plus they had a tough injury with their closer. I think this year they have new ownership, they have good mojo, they have continuity ... I wouldn't be surprised if they win 100 games and run the table and go all the way to the World Series.”

Rodriguez predicted the Orioles' opponent in the Fall Classic will be the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers, whose dominance he compared to that of a young Tiger Woods.

“Reminds me a little bit of when Tiger was in his prime, where it was Tiger against the field,” Rodriguez said. “I feel it’s the Dodgers against the field.”

