MLB World Mourns Death of Legendary Broadcaster Vin Scully

The MLB world has lost a legend.

Hall of Fame broadcaster Vin Scully died at the age of 94 on Tuesday night.

Scully's voice was synonymous with Los Angeles Dodgers baseball. He called Dodgers games for 67 years, dating all the way back to the franchise's days in Brooklyn. His final call came on Oct. 2, 2016, at the San Francisco Giants' Oracle Park.

In addition to Dodgers games, Scully also did play-by-play for nationally televised MLB games, NFL games and PGA Tour events. Some of his most iconic calls included Kirk Gibson's walk-off home run in the 1988 World Series, Bill Buckner's infamous error in the 1986 World Series and "The Catch" by Dwight Clark in the 1981 NFC Championship Game.

Following Scully's death, players, media members and many others took to Twitter to pay tribute to the legendary broadcaster.

There will never be another Vin Scully. You will be forever missed. 🎙💙 pic.twitter.com/WyTmXsati5 — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) August 3, 2022

October 2, 2016. Vin Scully signs off for the final time. 💙 pic.twitter.com/R85tgy1bHB — MLB (@MLB) August 3, 2022

"He was the best there ever was. Just when you think about the Dodgers, there's a lot of history here and a lot of people who have come through, it's just a storied franchise all the way around. But it almost starts with Vin, honestly." @ClaytonKersh22 on Vin Scully's legacy. pic.twitter.com/tbZxACr3lO — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) August 3, 2022

Justin Turner on Vin Scully: “He was the Dodgers … A lot of heavy hearts in here tonight hearing that news.” — Jack Harris (@Jack_A_Harris) August 3, 2022

Dodger Nation, today we lost a Los Angeles and Major League Baseball legend, Vin Scully. Vin was the voice of the @Dodgers from Brooklyn to Los Angeles for over six decades. pic.twitter.com/MX6kNYbBrr — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) August 3, 2022

RIP Vin Scully. You will be missed. — Derek Jeter (@derekjeter) August 3, 2022

RIP Vin Scully 🙏🏾 An incredible ambassador of this game. Thank you for everything. — CC Sabathia (@CC_Sabathia) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully, there will never be a voice in baseball like Vinny. He was the standard for broadcasting. As he said it, you could see it, feel it, you were at the park. Vinny loved his family, baseball and the @Dodgers. RIP Vin Scully. My prayers to your family. — Dave “Smoke” Stewart (@Dsmoke34) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully was a storyteller, and nobody ever told the story of baseball better. He called games with such elegance and grace. He spoke only when necessary, allowing the broadcast to breathe when it demanded. He made baseball a more beautiful game. RIP. https://t.co/cmQ2nGJW3Y — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 3, 2022

how the hell do you tell the story of a wolf attacking a boy during an at bat calmly, colorfully and without missing a pitch? Vin Scully was an absolute artist pic.twitter.com/aLjUYv7mme — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) August 3, 2022

This is a devastating, devastating day for the city of Los Angeles and the world. Vin Scully was the greatest broadcaster who ever lived. And he was as kind in real life as he was on the air. My thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved him, — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully called my brother’s MLB debut. I’ll never forget the sound of his voice say, “welcome to the big leagues, kid!” after pitching his first inning.

No one in the world like him, a special talent and soul 💙 — Ashley Brewer (@ESPNAshley) August 3, 2022

Vin Scully is the bar no one in our profession will ever reach. Graceful, eloquent. A storyteller with the ability to pilot passengers on an unforgettable journey without leaving the couch. He painted with words and each game was a masterpiece. — Karl Ravech (@karlravechespn) August 3, 2022

Dodger Stadium press box. Gorgeous day. I hear a voice singing behind me. Beautiful, sonorous tones. I turn around. Vin Scully. He was warming up his voice for the day. It was like watching Jordan take free throws or Yo-Yo Ma tune his cello. A master, forever honoring the craft. — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) August 3, 2022

No one was better at any job than Vin Scully was at his. And, a lovely man on top of that. It’s a beautiful night and we will miss you @Dodgers https://t.co/rmt4QjsvZZ — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) August 3, 2022