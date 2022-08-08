MLB Unveils Cubs', Reds' Field of Dreams Game Uniforms

Here are the Cubs', Reds' Field of Dreams Game uniforms originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Cubs and Reds will be dressed for the occasion when they square off in Dyersville, Iowa, at the Field of Dreams Game on Thursday.

MLB has unveiled the two clubs' uniforms for the unique matchup, both of which are throwbacks to the early 20th century.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The Cubs first wore that hat in 1914 and the jerseys from 1927-36, while the Reds' hat and jersey are inspired by the uniforms they wore from 1914-20.

Both uniforms will not have last names on the back, but only the jersey number.

The Field of Dreams Game is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Thursday