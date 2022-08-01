MLB Trade Deadline

MLB Trade Deadline: Brewers Send Josh Hader to Padres

Milwaukee wasn't going to be able to re-sign the soon-to-be free agent reliever and found a package with four players that it felt was enough in return for its All-Star closer

By Tim Stebbins

The best reliever in the NL Central over the last five seasons is headed west.

The Brewers are trading All-Star closer Josh Hader to the Padres, according to multiple reports, including ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Hader, who's been in trade rumors in recent offseasons, earned his fourth All-Star nod this season for the division-leading Brewers.

His numbers have dipped since last month's series against the Cubs in Milwaukee. Through July 3, he had a 1.05 ERA in 27 appearances, converting 25 of 26 save chances.

He allowed runs in consecutive appearances against the Cubs on July 4 and 6, and since July 4 has a 14.04 ERA in 10 appearances.

He ends his Brewers tenure with a 1.97 ERA in 33 appearances against the Cubs, striking out 77 in 45 2/3 innings.

