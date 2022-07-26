MLB Trade Deadline 2022: Buyers, sellers, players to watch originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

With the Midsummer Classic in the rearview, baseball is on its way to the dog days of summer.

But before the summer blues hit, there’s one more exciting event on the calendar: the 2022 trade deadline.

Teams have been eligible to make trades all season, but most will wait until the last possible moment so that they know whether to chase a World Series ring or sell big-league players to rebuild the farm system.

Here is everything you need to know about the 2022 MLB trade deadline:

When is the MLB trade deadline?

This year the deadline falls on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. ET, a few days after the traditional July 31 deadline.

Under the new collective bargaining agreement from this spring, the commissioner has the authority to set the deadline on any date between July 28 and Aug. 3 each year. Rob Manfred went with the later date this year, likely because the regular season was delayed due to the lockout.

Even though the trade deadline is Aug. 2, players can still switch teams after that date. Players can continue to be placed on waivers and then claimed until Aug. 31, which is the last day for a player to join a team and be playoff-eligible.

Which players are likely to be traded?

There’s no telling which players could be traded, as surprising names are dealt every year.

One thing we do know is that Nationals outfielder Juan Soto is the most sought-after player on the block. The Dodgers, Mets, Yankees, Mariners, Padres and Cardinals have been mentioned as potential suitors. Soto, 23, is still under team control for two more years of arbitration after this season.

Beyond Soto, there are plenty of difference-makers that could be on the move before the deadline.

Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, Nationals first baseman Josh Bell, Royals outfielder Andrew Benintendi and Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez are some of the best hitters that could be available.

As for pitchers, the top options include Reds starter Luis Castillo, Rangers starter Martin Perez and Cubs reliever David Robertson, among others.

Which teams are likely to be buyers at the deadline?

Teams that think they can win the World Series are likely to be buyers.

In the American League, the firm list of buyers includes the Yankees, Astros, Blue Jays and Twins. On the other side, the Dodgers, Mets, Braves, Cardinals and Brewers are the buyers in the National League.

Other teams currently in the wild-card mix could be buyers, including the Rays, Mariners, Red Sox, White Sox, Padres, Phillies and Giants. Depending on how the last few days before the deadline go, the wild-card teams could flip at the last moment.

Which teams are likely to be sellers at the deadline?

Organize the standings from worst to first and you’ll likely find the sellers.

The Nationals, Reds, Cubs, Pirates, Marlins, Athletics, Royals and Tigers will look to sell off any veterans that don’t fit their long-term plans. Lower-ranked teams like the Rangers and Angels could hold firm if they hope to contend as soon as next year.

Then there’s the aforementioned wild-card teams that could go either way. The Red Sox are perhaps the biggest unknown, with a number of key impending free agents and no clear path to a World Series in 2022.