Carlos Correa

MLB Rumors: Carlos Correa, Twins Finalizing Six-Year, $200M Contract

Correa had previously agreed to deals with the Giants and Mets

By Angelina Martin

Report: Correa, Twins finalizing six-year, $200M contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The Minnesota Twins appear to be winners of the never-ending Carlos Correa sweepstakes.

The All-Star shortstop is finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract with the Twins, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday, citing sources.

The news comes less than a month after Correa's reported deals with both the Giants and New York Mets fell through due to concerns with his physical.

This story will be updated ...

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Carlos CorreaMLBMinnesota Twins
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us