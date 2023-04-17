MLB Player Blasts United Airlines for Making Pregnant Wife Clean Up Daughter's Spilled Popcorn

It's no use crying over spilled popcorn.

But a few kernels on the floor of an airplane caused a social media debate about parenting and entitlement after Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass blasted United Airlines because a flight attendant made his pregnant wife pick up the popcorn spilled by their 2-year-old daughter.

"The flight attendant @united just made my 22 week pregnant wife traveling with a 5 year old and 2 year old get on her hands and knees to pick up the popcorn mess by my youngest daughter. Are you kidding me?!?!" Bass tweeted on Sunday along with a photo of his daughter and the popcorn under her seat and in the aisle.

Most who responded on Twitter, with the original tweet getting over 10,000 quote tweets and 700 retweets as of Monday, were not exactly supportive of the Bass family.

“Genuinely curious who should clean up the mess your 2 year old made?” one person responded. “As a parent of three kids I am the one responsible for them.”

“The cleaning crew they hire!” Bass replied.

Bass' wife Sydney Rae James is the sister of country singer Jessie James Decker, who also posted about the incident on her Instagram story.

"My sister, Sydney Rae Bass, just texted me from her flight. As you know, she is five months pregnant, high risk, and also traveling alone with two small children. Blaire accidentally spilled popcorn in the aisle, and the flight attendant came up to Sydney with a trash bag, and a wet wipe, telling her the captain wants Syd to clean up every drop.

“My poor sister is on her hands and knees, crying in the aisle, completely humiliated and exhausted, with her children while everyone watched. Way to go united,” Decker wrote.

She later posted a selfie with her niece at the airport.

"Grabbed my sis and the popcorn hazard," Decker wrote. "Yes, that's what the flight attendant told my sister, that popcorn in the aisle is a safety hazard."

Decker did not quite endure the same social media backlash as Bass.

The 35-year-old relief pitcher, who has played for seven teams during his 12-year career, has struggled early this season with a 7.11 ERA over 6 1/3 innings pitched. Shortly after his rant, the term "7.11 ERA" was trending on Twitter.

"So throwing garbage runs in the family?" one person tweeted.

United Airlines responded shortly after Bass posted his tweet.

"Hi there, Anthony. We certainly understand your concern and we'd like to look into this. When you have a moment, please DM your wife's confirmation number along with any additional details regarding her interaction with this crew member," the tweet read.

Bass later tweeted that United is handling the incident.

"Thank you everyone for the support. United Airlines is taking care of matters with the flight attendant internally," Bass tweeted.

The replies continued...

"the blue jays should handle your 7.11 era internally," one person wrote.

"If someone deserves to be fired for not doing their job, it's you," another tweeted.