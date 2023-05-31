What to know as MLB All-Star Game voting opens originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The All-Star push has begun.

Voting for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game opened on Wednesday. The starters for this year's Midsummer Classic will be determined via a multi-phase fan vote.

So, how does the voting process work and how can fans cast their ballots for the American and National Leagues?

Here's what to know about All-Star Game voting:

How does MLB All-Star voting work?

Phase 1 of the voting process runs through noon ET on Thursday, June 22. At the end of Phase 1, the top vote-getter from each league will be awarded a starting spot. To determine the rest of the starting lineups, the top two vote-getters at each position (and the top six outfielders) from Phase 1 will advance to Phase 2. (If an outfielder is a league's top vote-getter, then only four outfielders will advance to Phase 2.)

Voting for Phase 2 begins on Monday, June 26 at noon ET and runs through Thursday, June 29 at noon ET, which marks the end of the fan vote. The votes from Phase 1 don't carry over to Phase 2, setting up head-to-head battles for starting spots.

How do I vote for the MLB All-Stars?

Fans can cast their All-Star ballots on MLB.com and the MLB app. You are allowed to vote as many as five times in a 24-hour period during Phase 1. During Phase 2, you can only vote once every 24 hours.

Who is leading All-Star voting in MLB?

All-Star voting results have not been revealed yet.

Who are the 2023 MLB All-Star Game managers?

Dusty Baker of the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros will manage the AL, while Rob Thomson of the defending NL champion Philadelphia Phillies will oversee the NL.

When will the 2023 MLB All-Stars be announced?

The All-Star starters will be revealed on Thursday, June 29.

The rosters will then be filled out with reserves and pitchers via the player ballot and selections from the commissioner's office. Those results will be announced on Sunday, July 2.

Where is the MLB All-Star Game in 2023?

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, home of the Mariners, is the site of this year's Midsummer Classic.

When is the 2023 MLB All-Sar Game?

The All-Star Game is set for Tuesday, July 11.