The MLB 2021 regular season has entered its final stretch, and with it comes the first team to clinch a spot in the postseason this year.

With a win over the San Diego Padres on Monday, the San Francisco Giants officially clinched a spot playing October baseball -- the team’s first playoff berth since 2016.

What other squads are close to clinching a spot in the 2021 postseason? Let’s take a look at where each team stands in the race for a playoff spot:

What is a “magic number” in MLB?

If you’re a baseball fan, you’ve probably heard the phrase “magic number.” The term is used to explain how close a team is to winning its division or clinching a spot in the postseason.

The magic number reflects the combination of wins needed by a given team (Team A) and losses by the team’s closest competitor (Team B) to clinch. The exact formula is as follows:

Magic number = Team A's games remaining + 1 - (losses by Team B - losses by Team A)

Therefore, every time your team wins, its magic number gets smaller by one. The magic number can also decrease by one every time your team’s closest competitor (in the race to win the division or make the Wild Card Game) loses.

What is each MLB team’s magic number?

Here is a breakdown of each MLB team’s magic number for the 2021 postseason, as of the games played on Sept. 13.

National League East

Atlanta Braves - 16

Philadelphia Phillies - 22

New York Mets - 22

Miami Marlins - 33

Washington Nationals - 35

National League Central

Milwaukee Brewers - 5

Cincinnati Reds - 19

St. Louis Cardinals - 20

Chicago Cubs - 29

Pittsburgh Pirates - ELIMINATED

National League West

San Francisco Giants - CLINCHED

Los Angeles Dodgers - 2

San Diego Padres - 20

Colorado Rockies - 28

Arizona Diamondbacks - ELIMINATED

American League East

Tampa Bay Rays - 9

Toronto Blue Jays - 17

New York Yankees - 18

Boston Red Sox - 18

Baltimore Orioles - ELIMINATED

American League Central

Chicago White Sox - 9

Cleveland Indians - 30

Detroit Tigers - 31

Kansas City Royals - 34

Minnesota Twins - 36

American League West

Houston Astros - 13

Seattle Mariners - 21

Oakland Athletics - 22

Los Angeles Angels - 29

Texas Rangers - ELIMINATED

When does the MLB 2021 postseason begin?

The 2021 postseason will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 5, after the regular season ends on Sunday, Oct. 3. The postseason will kick off with the American League Wild Card Game, followed by the National League Wild Card Game on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

The division series will begin on Oct. 7 and Game 1 of the 2021 World Series is scheduled for Tuesday, Oct. 26.

Who has the best odds to win the World Series?

The reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers are favored to take the title again in 2021 with +300 odds, according to our partner, PointsBet. Behind the Dodgers sit the Houston Astros with +550 odds, the Tampa Bay Rays with +650 odds, the Chicago White Sox with +700 odds and the Milwaukee Brewers with +800 odds.

