NFL training camp

Former Bears Quarterback Mitch Trubisky Struggling Early in Steelers Camp

Pittsburgh is looking at either Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, or 2022 first-round selection Kenny Pickett to emerge as its starting QB this training camp

By Ryan Taylor

NBC Universal, Inc.

Former Bears quarterback Trubisky struggling at Steelers camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Mitch Trubisky is battling two other quarterbacks in Pittsburgh for the starting job. 

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett and veteran Mason Rudolph are his competition during training camp. On the first day, all three of them got an even number of snaps with the first team offense -- 12. 

However, fans weren't receptive to Trubisky's early errors, much like the fans in Chicago. 

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to Mark Kaboly of the Athletic, Trubisky had a miscommunication with Najee Harris and was late on a throw to George Pickens, causing the two incompletions. Trubisky finished the day completing two passes on six attempts. He impressed with a first down scramble on a different play. 

Trubisky played one season with the Buffalo Bills last year backing up Josh Allen. Last March, he signed with the Steelers to enter a three-way competition for the starting quarterback position as Ben Roethlisberger's successor. 

Sports

MLB Trade Deadline 32 mins ago

2022 MLB Trade Tracker: Listing Every Transaction Before Deadline

NASCAR 47 mins ago

How to Watch NASCAR, IndyCar at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The first four years of his career were spent in Chicago with the Bears. A former No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Trubisky earned a 29-21 record with the Bears and one Pro-Bowl selection in 2018. The team chose not to re-sign him after the 2020 season. 

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

NFL training campNFLPittsburgh SteelersMitch Trubisky
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us