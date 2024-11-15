Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul across face during pre-fight weigh-in

Iron Mike has struck first.
Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul across the face during their weigh-in on Thursday, just 24 hours before their highly-anticipated boxing match.
The two were then separated, all part of the somewhat standard pre-fight promotional hype, with Paul mocking Tyson by playfully slapping his own face.
MIKE TYSON HITS JAKE PAUL AT THE WEIGH IN #PaulTyson— Netflix (@netflix) November 15, 2024
LIVE ON NETFLIX
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15
8 PM ET | 5 PM PT pic.twitter.com/kFU40jVvk0
"I didn't even feel it," Paul said afterwards. "He's angry. He's an angry little elf. Mike Tyson, I thought that was the cutest slap, buddy. But tomorrow you're getting knocked the f--- out."
Paul later posted on X, writing, "This is a pinch me moment. I got slapped by Mike Tyson."
This is a pinch me moment. I got slapped by Mike Tyson 🤗— Jake Paul (@jakepaul) November 15, 2024
Tyson, the former heavyweight champion, and Paul, a YouTuber-turned boxer, will square off in a professionally sanctioned bout on Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
The fight, which will feature eight two-minute rounds, will be streamed on Netflix.
It will be the first pro fight for the 58-year-old Tyson since 2005, setting a record with the 27-year-old Paul for the biggest age gap in a boxing match.
Paul weighed in at 227.2 pounds and Tyson was at 228.4 pounds ahead of their heavyweight bout.