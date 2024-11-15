Boxing

Mike Tyson slaps Jake Paul across face during pre-fight weigh-in

"Mike Tyson, I thought that was the cutest slap, buddy," Paul said after he was slapped by Tyson on the eve of their boxing match.

By Mike Gavin

Iron Mike has struck first.

Mike Tyson slapped Jake Paul across the face during their weigh-in on Thursday, just 24 hours before their highly-anticipated boxing match.

The two were then separated, all part of the somewhat standard pre-fight promotional hype, with Paul mocking Tyson by playfully slapping his own face.

"I didn't even feel it," Paul said afterwards. "He's angry. He's an angry little elf. Mike Tyson, I thought that was the cutest slap, buddy. But tomorrow you're getting knocked the f--- out."

Paul later posted on X, writing, "This is a pinch me moment. I got slapped by Mike Tyson."

Tyson, the former heavyweight champion, and Paul, a YouTuber-turned boxer, will square off in a professionally sanctioned bout on Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The fight, which will feature eight two-minute rounds, will be streamed on Netflix.

It will be the first pro fight for the 58-year-old Tyson since 2005, setting a record with the 27-year-old Paul for the biggest age gap in a boxing match.

Paul weighed in at 227.2 pounds and Tyson was at 228.4 pounds ahead of their heavyweight bout.

