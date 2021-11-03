Saints' Michael Thomas to Miss Rest of 2021 Season After Injury Setback

Saints’ Michael Thomas to miss rest of 2021 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The New Orleans Saints were already down their starting quarterback for the rest of the season. Now, they will officially be without their star wide receiver, as well.

Michael Thomas announced on Twitter that he will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a setback in his recovery from ankle surgery.

“I’ve always been a man of faith and these past few months my faith has truly been tested,” Thomas wrote. “As many of you know, early last season I injured my ankle and worked extremely hard over the next few months to get back in time to finish the season. Unfortunately the rehab didn’t go as planned and earlier this off-season it was apparent I would need to have a procedure to repair the injury.

“Since then, the team and I have worked diligently, day and night to rehab and get me back on the field. Unfortunately, there has been another small set back which we will have to address. To my displeasure, I will not be able to make it back in time for this season but will do everything in my power to get back to the player I have always been. I know God doesn’t make mistakes so I will continue to follow in his path, and can’t wait to be back on the field in front of the best fans on the planet.”

Thomas, the 2019 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, has yet to play in 2021 after undergoing ankle surgery in June.

In 2020, he had career lows in receptions (40), receiving yards (438) and touchdowns (none) in an injury-plagued campaign.

At his peak, Thomas was the best wide receiver in football, catching an NFL record 149 passes from Drew Brees that went for a league-leading 1,725 receiving yards in 2019.

The Saints have adjusted to life without Thomas this season, winning three straight on their way to a 5-2 record through Week 8 of the 2021 regular season.

With Trevor Siemian or Taysom Hill under center in place of Jameis Winston, New Orleans was undoubtedly hoping for Thomas’ return to help lift an offense that’s also missing All-Pro guard Andrus Peat for the rest of the season.