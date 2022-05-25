Miami Heat Urges Fans to Call Local Senators After Texas School Shooting

Heat urges fans to call local senators after Texas school shooting originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Miami Heat provided a call to action ahead of their Eastern Conference finals matchup against the Boston Celtics on Wednesday.

The team held a moment of silence at FTX Arena prior to tipoff, remembering the lives that were lost during the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.

“The Heat organization, the Boston Celtics, and NBA family also mourn those who lost their lives in the senseless shooting that took place yesterday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas,” public address announcer Michael Baiamonte said. “Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and friends, and the entire Robb Elementary School and Uvalde community.”

A moment of silence. pic.twitter.com/8Ycn1uqN0i — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) May 26, 2022

As part of the proceedings, the Heat urged fans to call local senators and demand support for common sense gun laws.

The Miami Heat ended their moment of silence for the victim of the Robb Elementary School shooting with: “The Heat urges you to contact your state senators by calling 202-224-3121 to leave a message demanding their support for common sense gun laws.”



Well done, Heat. Well done. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 26, 2022

Heat legend Dwyane Wade also spoke out against gun violence in light of the Robb Elementary shooting.