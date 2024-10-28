Miami Heat

Miami Heat roasted on social media for unrecognizable Dwyane Wade statue

The Heat honored Wade on Sunday with a statue outside their arena. There was only one problem...

By Mike Gavin

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Miami Heat have honored Dwyane Wade with a statue...kind of.

Wade became the first player in franchise history to receive a statue outside the team's arena, but when it was unveiled on Sunday, fans didn't think it looked a whole lot like Wade.

📺 Watch News4 now: Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now.

Wade's face is unmistakable around South Florida, having helped the Heat capture three championships en route to becoming the franchise's all-time leading scorer.

The statue's face, however, is not quite as recognizable.

The bronze statue stands outside the Kaseya Arena's main entrance, with Wade making his "This is my house!" finger-pointing pose while wearing his Heat uniform. It also includes a wall listing the Basketball Hall of Famer's career accomplishments.

The focus on social media, however, was mostly on the statue's lack of resemblance to Wade...

Sports

NFL 45 mins ago

Winners, losers as 49ers outlast Cowboys 30-24 on Sunday Night Football

NFL 1 hour ago

Bears' Tyrique Stevenson makes embarrassing mistake in Week 8

This article tagged under:

Miami Heat
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Subscribe to The 4Front Weather Changing Climate Olympics U.S. & World Politics See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene Subscribe to The Weekend Scene Entertainment News 4 Your Home Sports Washington Commanders
About NBC4 Washington Our news standards TV Schedule Our apps NBC4 TV Schedule Submit photos and video Submit a consumer complaint Take our survey Promotions Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us