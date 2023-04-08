masters tournament

Masters Third-Round Play Suspended Until Sunday Due to Rain

No golfers finished the third round on Saturday before play was stopped

By Logan Reardon

The 2023 Masters Tournament is now on hold.

For the second straight day, golfers were unable to finish their rounds due to rain. Third-round play was suspended for the rest of Saturday at 3:15 p.m. ET.

Forty golfers were unable to finish the second round on Friday due to weather, leading to an early morning on Saturday. The field was cut down to 54 players -- including Tiger Woods -- but none completed their third round before play was halted.

Six golfers finished 13 holes of the third round: Patrick Cantlay, Cameron Smith, Adam Scott, Sepp Straka, Harold Varner III and Dustin Johnson. The other 48 golfers played fewer than that.

The final pairing of leader Brooks Koepka, second-place Jon Rahm and third-place Sam Bennett only completed six holes, which means they could play 30 holes on Sunday if the final round goes off as scheduled.

No schedule has been announced for Sunday yet, with more rain potentially in the forecast. As of 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, NBC Miami is expecting a 19% chance of rain on Sunday with a high of 62 degrees, cloudy skies in the morning and then sun emerging in the afternoon.

More information regarding Sunday's schedule will be added to this story once it is available.

