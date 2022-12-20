the Masters

Masters Allows Qualified LIV Golfers to Play in 2023 Tournament

Six previous winners of The Masters currently compete on the LIV Tour

By Logan Reardon

The 2023 Masters Tournament will feature both PGA Tour and LIV Tour golfers.

Tournament chairman Fred Ridley announced Tuesday that any golfer who has qualified based on previous criteria will be invited to play.

There are currently 15 players on the LIV Tour that are eligible to compete at Augusta National.

Six previous winners of The Masters on the LIV Tour can compete: Phil Mickelson (2004, 2006, 2010), Bubba Watson (2012, 2014), Dustin Johnson (2020), Patrick Reed (2018), Sergio Garcia (2017) and Charl Schwartzel (2011).

Four other LIV golfers are eligible due to their recent major wins or FedEx Cup standings: Cameron Smith (won the 2022 Open Championship), Bryson DeChambeau (won the 2020 U.S. Open), Brooks Koepka (won the 2017 and 2018 U.S. Open) and Joaquin Niemann (top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings).

Five more LIV golfers – Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Jason Kokrak, Kevin Na and Louis Oosthuizen – are in the top 50 in the world golf rankings, which typically ensures an invitation.

The Masters will be played from April 6 through April 9 at the historic Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion.

