Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara wins 2022 NL Cy Young Award originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Baseball’s best innings-eater has been recognized with some hardware.

Miami Marlins starter Sandy Alcantara was named the 2022 NL Cy Young Award winner on Wednesday, making him the first pitcher in franchise history to take home the honor. The 27-year-old received all 30 first-place votes from the Baseball Writers’ Association of America to beat out fellow finalists Max Fried of the Atlanta Braves and Julio Urías of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

A special season in South Beach.



Sandy Alcantara is your 2022 NL Cy Young winner! pic.twitter.com/6s1WITFqkl — MLB (@MLB) November 16, 2022

Here is how Alcantara stacked up against the rest of the vote-getters:

UNANIMOUS 🏆



Sandy Alcantara received all 30 first place votes for the NL Cy Young Award! pic.twitter.com/LOV7gFKUyW — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) November 16, 2022

Alcantara was a workhorse all year for the Marlins. He led Major League Baseball with 228 2/3 innings pitched and tossed six complete games, more than any MLB team.

Not only did he pitch a ton of innings – he thrived in them. Alcantara finished second in the National League in ERA (2.28), sixth in WHIP (.980) and fourth in strikeouts (207). Alcantara earned his second career All-Star appearance for his first-half performance and kept his excellence going through the end of the season.

Alcantara’s final start of 2022 was an embodiment of his season, as well as the Marlins’. The team dropped a 1-0 game to the Milwaukee Brewers on Sept. 30 despite eight innings of one-run ball from Alcantara. In all, the Marlins went 19-13 in games Alcantara started and 50-80 in all other contests.

The Marlins acquired Alcantara after the 2017 season in a trade that sent Marcell Ozuna to the St. Louis Cardinals. He has a 34-43 record and 3.09 ERA in 110 starts with the franchise over the last five seasons.

Alcantara is in line to pitch in Miami for the foreseeable future, too. He signed a five-year, $56 million extension in December 2021 that includes a club option in 2027.